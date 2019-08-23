Global Soda Ash Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soda Ash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soda ash consumption reached a volume of 56.5 Million Tons in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 2% during 2011-2018.

Soda ash, also known as sodium carbonate, is a white, anhydrous, powdered or granular substance with the chemical formula Na2CO3. It is an alkali chemical refined from the mineral trona or naturally occurring sodium carbonate bearing brines. Soda ash is an essential raw material used in the manufacturing of glass, detergent chemicals and other industrial products.

The global soda ash market is currently being driven by a number of favourable factors. One of the primary factors is the thriving construction and automotive industries which drive the demand for soda ash in the manufacture of flat glass.

Another major factor is the rising demand for soaps and detergents in the developing regions, due to improving standards of living and hygiene consciousness. The use of soda ash in the waste water treatment industry has also witnessed a boost owing to stringent regulations by the governments of various countries.

According to the report, the market is further projected to reach a volume of 67.4 Million Tons by 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Soda Ash Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 SWOT Analysis

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Strengths

5.5.3 Weaknesses

5.5.4 Opportunities

5.5.5 Threats

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Product Pricing and Margin Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Data

5.9.1 Imports

5.9.2 Exports

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

6.3 Europe

6.4 North America

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Glass

7.2 Soaps and detergents

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Metallurgy

7.5 Pulp and paper

7.6 Others

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Share of Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles

8.3.1 Solvay

8.3.2 Tata Chemicals Limited

8.3.3 Shandong Haihua Co. Ltd.

8.3.4 Tronox Ltd.

8.3.5 Nirma

9 Soda Ash Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

10 Soda Ash: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Ammonia

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

10.1.5 Key Suppliers

10.2 Limestone

10.3 Sodium Chloride

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tix52w

