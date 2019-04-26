Global Sodium Chlorate Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 Featuring Eka Chemicals, Erco Worldwide, Canexus, Kemira, & China First Chemical

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Chlorate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sodium chlorate market reached a volume of 4.12 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of around 5 Million Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2024.

Sodium chlorate (NaClO3) is an inorganic chemical compound manufactured by the electrolysis of brine (NaCl). A powerful oxidizing agent, sodium chlorate is an odorless, pale-yellow crystalline solid and readily dissolves in water. It is inflammable in nature in pure form and acts as an extreme combustion accelerant in the presence of flammable materials during decomposition. Currently, sodium chlorate is widely used in the preparation of chlorine dioxide which is employed as a bleaching agent in the manufacturing of bleached pulp.

Global Sodium Chlorate Market Drivers:

The paper and pulp industry is one of the largest markets for sodium chlorate where it is used for on-site generation of chlorine dioxide. It is the key bleaching agent for elemental chlorine free (ECF) chemical pulping process and is extensively used in emerging markets like India and China.

On account of its oxidizing properties, sodium chlorate is increasingly being used for several applications such as tanning and finishing leather, and manufacturing of dyes. The mounting demand for sodium chlorate in these industries is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As sodium chlorate is phytotoxic to all green plants, it is now being utilized as a non-selective herbicide to control the growth of a variety of plants including morning glory, creeping thistle, johnsongrass, bamboo, Ragwort, and St John's wort. It is mainly used for vegetation control on roadsides, fenceways, etc. and on non-crop land for spot treatment.

Sodium chloride and water are the two major feedstocks required for the manufacturing of sodium chlorate. These raw materials are low in cost and abundant in nature, due to which sodium chlorate is affordable. This, coupled with ease of storage, makes it ideal for a variety of applications.

Breakup by Form:

On the basis of type, the sodium chlorate market is bifurcated as crystalline and solution. Amongst these, crystalline sodium chlorate accounts for the majority of the market share as it is employed in a range of industries like bleach and explosives.

Breakup by Application:

Based on application, the pulp and bleaching industry represents the largest segment of the sodium chlorate market, owing to its growing demand in the textile industry. Other application segments include chlorates of other metals, leather tanning, dyes and others.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Canada enjoys the leading position in the global sodium chlorate market as the country has the largest pulp and paper industry which is a mainstay of the country's economy. Some of the other major regions include the United States, China, Finland and Brazil.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of international and regional manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. The major players are trying to increase their presence in new markets by creating alliances or acquiring regional or other small players.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Eka Chemicals

Erco Worldwide

Canexus

Kemira Oyj

China First Chemical Holdings Limited

