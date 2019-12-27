Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market Study, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations
The Global Sodium Hypophosphite market accounted for $582.36 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,051.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for water treatment in industrial applications and expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors are the key driving factors. However, the rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owing to scarcity in supply is restraining the market growth.
In terms of grade, the electrical segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Sodium hypophosphite in its electrical grade is utilized for electroless nickel plating. Electroless nickel plating is increasing boundless adoption in the automotive and electronics sectors.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of large electronics and automotive manufacturers in the region and also the rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the upcoming years.
Some of the key players in Global Sodium Hypophosphite market include Solvay, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Arkema, Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Grade
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Industrial
5.3 Electrical
5.4 Other Grades
5.4.1 Food
5.4.2 Agriculture
6 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Purity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 <_9__br />6.3 99%
7 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ion Exchange Resins
7.3 Chemical Intermediates
7.4 Reducing Agents
7.5 Analytical Reagents
7.6 Polymer Catalysts
7.7 Catalysts & Stabilizers
7.8 Other Functions
7.8.1 Flame Retardants
7.8.2 Food Additives
8 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Household
8.4 Public Utilities
8.5 Polymers
8.6 Aviation
8.7 Electroplating
8.8 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
8.9 Electronics
8.10 Automotive & Transportation
8.11 Building & Construction
8.12 Petroleum
8.13 Water Treatment
8.14 Other Applications
9 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Solvay
11.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
11.3 Arkema
11.4 Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.5 Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.6 Sigma-Aldrich
11.7 Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co. Ltd.
11.8 Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co. Ltd.
11.9 Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
11.11 Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
11.12 Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co. Ltd.
