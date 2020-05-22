Global Sodium Sulphate Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Demand for Glass in Upcoming and Retrofitting Construction Projects Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Sulphate Market Research Report: By Application - Global Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global sodium sulphate market reached 12,336.5 kilotons and is expected to attain 15,400 kilotons in 2024, witnessing a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024). The various factors positively affecting the growth of the market are increasing construction industry and easy and economic availability.

A key driving factor of the sodium sulphate market is the increase in construction activities, which is taking place in order to cater to the rapidly rising population and for boosting the economic growth. This is further resulting in the surging demand for glass, primarily for modern buildings which make use of glass in their exteriors, as it provides a luxurious and modern look to the buildings. Sodium sulphate is utilized in the glass industry as a fining agent in high-tonnage glass technology to help in removing small air bubbles from molten glass.



Another factor leading to the growth of the sodium sulphate market is its easy and economic availability. Various countries have abundant of natural reserves of sodium sulfate, which makes it available for different applications. Moreover, the salt can also be produced from industrial processes as a by-product. In addition to this, the salt is cheap, which is why it is preferred for several applications, including Kraft process of pulp and soaps and detergents.



Hence, the market is growing significantly due to the easy and economic availability of sodium sulphate and surging construction activities.

When type is taken into consideration, the sodium sulphate market is categorized into natural and synthetic. Between these, the natural category dominated the market during the historical period (2014-2018), holding a market share of over 55% in 2018, in terms of volume. This is primarily attributed to the availability of abundant natural reserves across the globe, majorly in Canada, Spain, the U.S., China, and Turkey. The category is further predicted to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the sodium sulphate market is divided into pulp & paper, glass, textiles, soaps & detergents, and others. Out of these, the soaps & detergents division dominated the market during the historical period, holding a share of over 35% in 2018, in terms of volume. This is due to the properties of sodium sulfate that allow the free flow of detergents. The salt is used as a filler in detergent powder,which adjusts the concentration of active matter in the powder as per the requirement.



Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the largest volume share of the sodium sulphate market during the forecast period. The reason for this is the surging requirement for products including paper, soaps, detergents, and glass for catering to the needs of the rapidly increasing population of the region. Developing countries in the region, including Vietnam, China, and India, are primarily contributing to the growth of the market due to the surging awareness regarding hygiene, rising affordability, and adoption of the western culture.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.3 Analysis Period

1.3.4 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.4.1 Value

1.3.4.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Application

4.1.1.1 Soaps & Detergents

4.1.1.2 Pulp & Paper

4.1.1.3 Textile

4.1.1.4 Glass

4.1.1.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Demand for Powder Detergents in Emerging Economies

4.3.1.2 Economically Viable and Geographical Availability of Raw Material Substrates

4.3.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Shifting Consumer Preference from Powder Detergents to Liquid Detergents Across North America and Europe

4.3.2.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Demand for Glass in Upcoming and Retrofitting Construction Projects

4.4 Import Pricing Analysis

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 APAC



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 JSC Kuchuksulphate

12.2 S.A.U. SULQUISA

12.3 Alkim Alkali Kimya

12.4 Lenzing AG

12.5 Xinli Chemical

12.6 Hunan Xiangheng Salt Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.7 MINERA DE SANTA MARTA S.A.

12.8 Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.

12.9 Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

12.10 GRUPO INDUSTRIAL CRIMIDESA S.L.

12.11 Elementis plc

12.12 Sichuan Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate Co. Ltd.

12.13 Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

12.14 Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

12.15 China Lumena New Materials Corporation



