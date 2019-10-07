Global Soft Drinks Industry
Soft Drinks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$449.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Carbonated Soft Drinks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$695.6 Billion by the year 2025, Carbonated Soft Drinks will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carbonated Soft Drinks will reach a market size of US$37.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$121.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Groupe Danone; Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; Monster Energy Company; Nestle SA; PepsiCo, Inc.; Red Bull GmbH; The Coca-Cola Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Soft Drinks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
GROUPE DANONE SA
KEURIG DR PEPPER, INC.
MONSTER ENERGY COMPANY
NESTLé SA
PEPSICO
RED BULL GMBH
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
