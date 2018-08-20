Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2025 - Increasing Focus On Sports Medicine and Soft Tissue Injury

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Soft Tissue Repair Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soft tissue repair market is estimated to account for US$ 6677.0 Mn by the end of 2025, and growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 3590.5 Mn in 2017.

The growth of the soft tissue repair market is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of sport injuries, increasing number of orthopedic procedures and rising geriatric population. Increasing number of products approvals also accelerates the growth of the market. For instance, in May, 2018, TELA Bio, Inc., manufacturer of OviTex Reinforced BioScaffolds (RBSs) for soft tissue repair announced that Aroa Biosurgery, a soft-tissue repair company in New Zealand, granted EC Certification (CE Mark) permitting commercial launch of OviTex RBSs in the European Union (EU).







North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global soft tissue repair market, owing to various factors such as increasing number of ACL reconstruction procedures, new product development and expansion by market players. North America consists of two regions namely US, Canada, and Mexico, with US being the largest market followed by Canada. As per the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, in the United States there are nearly 100,000 to 250,000 ACL ruptures annually.







urthermore, tissue injuries have received significant importance which has led to increasing awareness about soft tissue injuries and its treatment among the athletes. The demand for soft tissue repair is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Rising number of sport injuries and increasing demand for soft tissue devices for injures to ligaments and tendons among adults are key drivers for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In Japan, rapid economic growth, urbanization and increasing participation in sports led to tremendous development in sports activities and demand for sports medicine drive the growth of the market.







The market for soft tissue repair consists of well-established players across the globe. Some of the prominent players in this market are Smith & Nephew, Depuy Synthes, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Stryker, C.R Bard, Inc., Organogenesis, ConMed, Wright Medical Group, Inc. among others.







Smith & Nephew

Depuy Synthes

Arthrex, Inc.

Medtronic

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Stryker

C.R Bard, Inc.

Organogenesis

ConMed

Wright Medical Group, Inc

