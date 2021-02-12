Global Softgel Capsules Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Catalent, Capsugel and Eurocaps Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Softgel Capsules: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for softgel capsules and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for softgel capsules based on application, end-user and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into health supplements, vitamins and dietary supplements, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturing companies, and others.
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 23 additional tables
- A comprehensive analysis of the softgel capsules industry and its sub-segments in the global market
- Analyses of the market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and other emerging economies from the MEA
- Deep dive of the market share analysis for softgel capsules based on type, application, end-user and major geographical region
- Coverage of major developments in softgel capsules market and discussion on effect of nutraceutical industries on the market growth
- Information on distribution chain analysis and value chain analysis for the softgel capsules market
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on softgel capsules market and insights into the various government expenditures on the COVID-19 crisis
- The competitive landscape in softgel capsules market and strategic profiling of the key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe. Major players include Catalent Inc., Capsugel (a Lonza Co.), EuroCaps Ltd., Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Softgel Technologies Inc. (SGTI), and Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.
Reasons for this study are:
- To provide a comprehensive analysis of the softgel capsules industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.
- To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global softgel capsules market.
- To estimate the market size of the global softgel capsules market, with 2019 being the base year and 2020 to 2025 is the forecast period for the study.
- To analyze the global softgel capsules market in major regions and countries.
- To provide country-level market value analysis for various segments of the softgel capsules market.
- To provide strategic profiling of the key companies (manufacturers and distributors) across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness and the competitive landscape in this market.
- To provide a distribution chain analysis and value chain analysis for the softgel capsules market.
The report is designed to provide the reader with a background in softgel capsules and the current factors influencing this market, as well as to inform decision-makers about the tools that may be used to expand into and penetrate this market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Softgel Capsules
- Important Factors in Manufacturing Softgel Capsules
- Equipment Speed
- Equipment Quality
- Equipment Versatility
- Drying Process
- Qualified Employees
- Gelatin Formula
- Process Assessment
- Pharmaceutical Regulation
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- United States
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Short-Term Impact
- Long-Term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical Products
- Self-Sufficiency in Pharma Industry
- Progression of COVID-19
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Social Impact of COVID-19
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rising Applications of Softgel Capsules
- Increasing Number of Initiatives by Major Market Players to Expand their Capsule Manufacturing Capabilities
- Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Opportunities for the Softgel Capsules Market to Grow Worldwide
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Market Restraints
- Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
- Market Challenges
- Rising Demand for Kosher- and Halal-certified Hard Gelatin Capsules and High Cost of Vegetarian Capsules
- Market Opportunities
- Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules
- Smart Capsule is a Potential New Drug-Delivery Vehicle
- Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Capsules (HPMC)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Type
- Gelatin Capsules
- Vegetarian Capsules
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Application
- Health Supplements
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Softgel Capsules by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Companies
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Softgel Capsules by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Ranking
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Catalent Inc.
- Capsugel (Lonza)
- Captek Softgel International Inc.
- Eurocaps Ltd.
- Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)
- Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Softgel Technologies Inc.
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd.
- Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.
