Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market- Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth| Technavio

The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes deployment and geography segments. This study identifies the rising need for API connections as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Talk to an Analyst!

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Segmentation

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read the latest Sample Report .

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global software as a service (SaaS) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and sales

Post-selling services

Innovation

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Buy

Now!

Related Reports



Product Information Management Market: The product information management market share is expected to increase to USD 7.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17%. Download Sample Report

Test Data Management Market: The test data management market share is expected to rise to USD 761.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75%. Download Sample Report

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 99.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio