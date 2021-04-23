Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market to Grow by almost $ 100 Billion| Increasing Use of Mobile Apps to Drive Market Through 2025 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the deployment, the public cloud segment led the market in 2020.

The rising need for API connections will be the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing use of mobile apps. However, issues associated with system integration might challenge growth.

North America dominated the market with a 52% share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing use of mobile apps will offer immense growth opportunities, issues associated with system integration are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this software as a service (SaaS) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Trends

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies a rising need for API connections as one of the prime reasons driving the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market growth during the next few years.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software as a service (SaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market vendors

