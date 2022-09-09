Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to Reach $441.26 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud & Private Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market stood at USD149.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% in the forecast period, to reach USD441.26 billion by 2027. Increasing investments for the development of IT infrastructure by leading authorities and market players, growing internet penetration and rise in the demand for data backup and security to protect critical information are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.

Rapid digitalization of organizations is generating large volume of data. The cost-saving benefits of convenience of using the digital technology is proliferating the demand for various type of software for different purposes.

Software as a Service saves the software applications and critical information on cloud platform which eliminates the need to invest in purchasing and maintaining local infrastructure. They remove the need to manually back-up the data by allowing timely backups which ensures the data integrity and security in an organization. However, high implementation costs and difficulty in integrating hybrid infrastructure may hinder the growth of the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market in the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Deployment Type

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Application

  • Customer Relationship Management
  • Content Communication & Collaboration
  • Business Intelligence/Analytics
  • Enterprise Resource Planning
  • Human Resource Management
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Others

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By End-User

  • IT & Telecom
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Oil & Gas

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market, By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Software as a Service (SaaS): Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

7. North America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

8. Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

10. South America Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Company Profiles

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • VMware Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Workday Inc.
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.
  • ServiceNow, Inc.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc

