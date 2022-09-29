Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Growing Demand for Vertical SaaS Applications, Exponential Growth of Ai in SaaS Ecosystem, & Evolution of Container as a Service (CaaS)

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Software as a Service Market: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global markets for Software as a Service (SaaS) and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solutions, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for Software as a Service (SaaS). The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.

Company profiles of major players within the industry Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., IBM, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Inc.

Report Includes

30 data tables and 39 additional tables

An updated overview of the global markets for software as a service (SaaS) within the Information Technology industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for software as a service, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on offering solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global Software as a Service market and its vendor landscape

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic variables on the global markets for software as a service

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within SaaS and/or cloud computing environment

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

A look into the recent key granted patents on software as a service technology and applications, and regional patent share analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Market Overview

Evolution of Saas

Government Initiatives

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Smbs Creating New Business Avenues

Expanded Utilization of Saas to Smartphones

Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Agility

Expanding Utilization of Miniature Saas

Market Challenges

Data Confidentiality and Privacy Concerns

Lack of Saas Integrations

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Vertical Saas Applications

Exponential Growth of Ai in Saas Ecosystem

Evolution of Container as a Service (Caas)

Future of Software as a Service (Saas)

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain

Demand Chain

Pestel Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Assessment of the Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solutions

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Content Management

Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource Management (Hrm)

Supply Chain Management

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

It & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Science

Energy & Utility

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Adobe Systems Inc.

Adp Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sap Se

Salesforce.Com Inc.

Sage Group plc

Workday Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Blackboard Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Planful

Okta Inc.

Workwise

Zendesk

