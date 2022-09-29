Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Growing Demand for Vertical SaaS Applications, Exponential Growth of Ai in SaaS Ecosystem, & Evolution of Container as a Service (CaaS)

Sep 29, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Software as a Service Market: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global markets for Software as a Service (SaaS) and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solutions, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for Software as a Service (SaaS). The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.
Company profiles of major players within the industry Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., IBM, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Inc.
Report Includes
- 30 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global markets for software as a service (SaaS) within the Information Technology industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the actual market size for software as a service, market growth forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on offering solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global Software as a Service market and its vendor landscape
- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on recent developments and region-specific macroeconomic variables on the global markets for software as a service
- Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within SaaS and/or cloud computing environment
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- A look into the recent key granted patents on software as a service technology and applications, and regional patent share analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
- Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
- Market Overview
- Evolution of Saas
- Government Initiatives
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Smbs Creating New Business Avenues
- Expanded Utilization of Saas to Smartphones
- Cost Reduction and Increasing Business Agility
- Expanding Utilization of Miniature Saas
- Market Challenges
- Data Confidentiality and Privacy Concerns
- Lack of Saas Integrations
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Vertical Saas Applications
- Exponential Growth of Ai in Saas Ecosystem
- Evolution of Container as a Service (Caas)
- Future of Software as a Service (Saas)
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain
- Demand Chain
- Pestel Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Assessment of the Covid-19 Impact on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solutions
- Business Intelligence & Analytics
- Customer Relationship Management
- Enterprise Content Management
- Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)
- Finance & Accounting
- Human Resource Management (Hrm)
- Supply Chain Management
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
- Public
- Private
- Hybrid
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Manufacturing
- It & Telecom
- Healthcare & Life Science
- Energy & Utility
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Key Granted Patents
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Adp Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Intuit Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sap Se
- Salesforce.Com Inc.
- Sage Group plc
- Workday Inc.
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Blackboard Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Planful
- Okta Inc.
- Workwise
- Zendesk
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hxxjf
