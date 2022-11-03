Global Software Consulting Market to Reach $539.8 Billion by 2027

Global Software Consulting Market to Reach $539.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Software Consulting estimated at US$250.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$539.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$309.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR

The Software Consulting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Atos SE
Accenture plc
Capgemini CGI Group Inc.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)LLP
SAP SE



