FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 8827 Companies: 53 - Players covered include BAE Systems PLC; Bharat Electronics Limited; Collins Aerospace; Datasoft Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; Epiq Solutions, LLC; Ettus Research; FlexRadio Systems, Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Microtelecom Srl; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG; SDRplay; Signalscape, Inc.; Thales Defense & Security, Inc.; ViaSat, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Israel; Saudi Arabia; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2026

SDR represents a type of sophisticated radio communication that relies on software on personal computer or embedded systems rather than hardware components. Growth in the global market is impacted by factors such as spending on military communication systems, adoption of car radios, proliferation of connected devices and investments in wireless technology. The rising use of digital servers favors adoption of SDRs globally, with commercial use, military and public safety being the main applications of these systems. SDR demand is also propelled by their advanced functionality, ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ongoing digitalization and favorable regulations. SDRs are commonly used in space communication to improve satellite performance and precisely support multiple frequency bands. SDR architectures are anticipated to play an important role in provisioning of specific telecommunications services including radio broadcasts, digital TV and video streaming. The commercial and technical viability of SDR technology is also pushed by emerging technologies like smart antennas, software, networking, signal processing, semiconductors, and batteries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. SDR receiver converts complex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $939.3 Million by 2026

The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$939.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. North America and Europe remain at the forefront of the global SDR market due to factors such as military spending levels, technological advancements and the presence of leading players. The US market is driven by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) program intended to offer technical support to wireless communication systems for the US Department of Defense. The European market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years on account of ongoing developments related to AI for military operations and advances in the field of cognitive radios. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by rising increasing defense spending across developing countries including India and China.

Software Segment to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026

The software component is estimated to register a notable growth due to increasing demand from commercial applications. In addition to defining functions and specifications, the software offers enhanced flexibility to balance network load and eliminate capacity bottlenecks to support packet-switched core backhaul. The increasing use in various applications such as GPS, remote radio monitoring, text messaging, data information, and voice access is expected to boost the demand for advanced software. In the global Software (Component) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$249.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

