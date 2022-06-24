Global Software-defined Satellites Market Analysis Report 2022: Transitioning from Hardware-focused to Software-focused with Software-defined Satellite Architectures

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Software-defined Satellites Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service discusses the impact of software-defined satellites on the traditional satellite manufacturing industry and ground infrastructure.

Customer demand in the telecom industry is changing. Their capacity needs are growing, and the demand for connectivity is being created even in underserved regions. Telecom business demand shifts from broadcasting to connectivity as the telecom sector switches its focus from satellite-based video broadcasting to satellite-based IP communication and data.

To meet this increased demand, the space industry, especially the satellite industry, is adapting by adopting software capabilities and transitioning from hardware-focused to software-focused with software-defined satellite architectures with standardized hardware. These software-defined satellites will be able to meet the changing demands with their flexibility and reconfigurability capabilities.



In addition, it analyzes how cybersecurity is becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined, the recent developments, the future of GEO platforms, and the growth opportunities generated by software-defined satellites.



Key issues Addressed:

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

Who are the key market participants?

What are the recent developments in the software-defined satellite market?

What is the impact of software-defined satellites on traditional satellite manufacturing?

What is the impact of software-defined satellites on the ground segment/ground infrastructure?

Why is the software-defined satellite industry focusing on GEO platforms?

How is cybersecurity becoming more vital as satellites become software-defined?

What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Software-defined Satellites

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Impact on Traditional Satellite Manufacturing

Impact on Ground Segment

Future Focus on GEO Platforms

Rising Concerns about Cybersecurity

Recent Developments

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Software-Defined Ground for Effective Utilization of Software-Defined Space Assets

Growth Opportunity 2: Satellite Orchestration Capabilities for Seamless Integration between Various Satellites

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization of the Satellite Platform by Manufacturers for Reduced Cost of Entry for Satellite Operators

