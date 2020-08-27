Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market (2020 to 2025) - Digital Transformation Across Organizations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% during the forecast period.



The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN. The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

By organization size, SMEs segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions increase flexibility and reduce capital expenditure. Increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions has enhanced the affordability of SD-WAN solutions resulting in increased demand for SD-WAN solutions from the SMEs. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.

Among the deployment type, cloud deployment is expected to dominate the market in the future.

The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN are going to increase over time.

Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, as the region is the fastest adopter of innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for the SD-WAN market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SD-WANmarket.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global SD-WAN Market

4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.3 Market in North America, by End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, by End User and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, by End User and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Mobility Services

5.2.1.3 Enterprises' Focus on Reducing Opex with SD-WAN

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reliability Issues in SD-WAN

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Across Organizations

5.2.3.2 Increasing Network Traffic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over SD-WAN Security

5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 SD-WAN Application Areas

5.4.1 Unified Communication

5.4.2 Cloud Approach

5.4.3 Remote Connectivity

5.4.4 Application Performance

5.4.5 Network Optimization

5.4.6 Multibranch Connectivity

5.4.7 Security

5.4.8 Offnet Vpn



6 SD-WAN Market, by Network Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching

6.3 Broadband

6.4 Long-Term Evolution

6.5 Hybrid



7 SD-WAN Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Component: Impact of Covid-19 on Market

7.1.2 Component: Market Drivers

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Software

7.2.2 Appliances

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Consulting

7.3.2 Implementation

7.3.3 Training and Support



8 SD-WAN Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Impact of Covid-19 on Market

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 SD-WAN Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Impact of Covid-19 on Market

9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 SD-WAN Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Service Providers

10.2.1 Service Providers: Impact of Covid-19 on Market

10.2.2 Service Providers: Market Drivers

10.3 Verticals

10.3.1 Verticals: Impact of Covid-19 on Market

10.3.2 Verticals: SD-WAN Market Drivers

10.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.4 Manufacturing

10.3.5 Retail

10.3.6 Healthcare

10.3.7 Government

10.3.8 Transportation and Logistics

10.3.9 Energy and Utilities

10.3.10 Others



11 SD-WAN Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market

11.2.2 North America: Market Drivers

11.2.3 United States

11.2.4 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market

11.3.2 Europe: Market Drivers

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.4 Germany

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market

11.4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

11.4.3 China

11.4.4 Japan

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Gulf Cooperation Council

11.5.3 Others



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Market, 2020



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cisco

13.2 Vmware

13.3 Silver Peak

13.4 Aryaka

13.5 Nokia

13.6 Oracle

13.7 Huawei

13.8 Infovista

13.9 Citrix

13.10 Juniper Networks

13.11 Fortinet

13.12 Hpe

13.13 Fatpipe

13.14 Riverbed

13.15 Cloudgenix

13.16 Versa Networks

13.17 Adaptiv Networks

13.18 Peplink

13.19 Lavelle Networks

13.20 Martello

13.21 Mushroom Networks

13.22 Zenlayer

13.23 Bigleaf

13.24 Ciena

13.25 Nec

13.26 Flexiwan



14 Appendix

