Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market (2020 to 2025) - Digital Transformation Across Organizations Presents Opportunities
Aug 27, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN. The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.
By organization size, SMEs segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.
The SMEs segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions increase flexibility and reduce capital expenditure. Increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions has enhanced the affordability of SD-WAN solutions resulting in increased demand for SD-WAN solutions from the SMEs. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.
Among the deployment type, cloud deployment is expected to dominate the market in the future.
The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN are going to increase over time.
Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, as the region is the fastest adopter of innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for the SD-WAN market.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SD-WANmarket.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global SD-WAN Market
4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.3 Market in North America, by End User and Country
4.4 Market in Europe, by End User and Country
4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, by End User and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Mobility Services
5.2.1.3 Enterprises' Focus on Reducing Opex with SD-WAN
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Reliability Issues in SD-WAN
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Across Organizations
5.2.3.2 Increasing Network Traffic
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over SD-WAN Security
5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 SD-WAN Application Areas
5.4.1 Unified Communication
5.4.2 Cloud Approach
5.4.3 Remote Connectivity
5.4.4 Application Performance
5.4.5 Network Optimization
5.4.6 Multibranch Connectivity
5.4.7 Security
5.4.8 Offnet Vpn
6 SD-WAN Market, by Network Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching
6.3 Broadband
6.4 Long-Term Evolution
6.5 Hybrid
7 SD-WAN Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Component: Impact of Covid-19 on Market
7.1.2 Component: Market Drivers
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Software
7.2.2 Appliances
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Consulting
7.3.2 Implementation
7.3.3 Training and Support
8 SD-WAN Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Impact of Covid-19 on Market
8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 SD-WAN Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Impact of Covid-19 on Market
9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 SD-WAN Market, by End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Service Providers
10.2.1 Service Providers: Impact of Covid-19 on Market
10.2.2 Service Providers: Market Drivers
10.3 Verticals
10.3.1 Verticals: Impact of Covid-19 on Market
10.3.2 Verticals: SD-WAN Market Drivers
10.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3.4 Manufacturing
10.3.5 Retail
10.3.6 Healthcare
10.3.7 Government
10.3.8 Transportation and Logistics
10.3.9 Energy and Utilities
10.3.10 Others
11 SD-WAN Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 North America: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market
11.2.2 North America: Market Drivers
11.2.3 United States
11.2.4 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Europe: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market
11.3.2 Europe: Market Drivers
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.4 Germany
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market
11.4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers
11.4.3 China
11.4.4 Japan
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Gulf Cooperation Council
11.5.3 Others
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Market, 2020
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cisco
13.2 Vmware
13.3 Silver Peak
13.4 Aryaka
13.5 Nokia
13.6 Oracle
13.7 Huawei
13.8 Infovista
13.9 Citrix
13.10 Juniper Networks
13.11 Fortinet
13.12 Hpe
13.13 Fatpipe
13.14 Riverbed
13.15 Cloudgenix
13.16 Versa Networks
13.17 Adaptiv Networks
13.18 Peplink
13.19 Lavelle Networks
13.20 Martello
13.21 Mushroom Networks
13.22 Zenlayer
13.23 Bigleaf
13.24 Ciena
13.25 Nec
13.26 Flexiwan
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dow7gw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets