Global Software Provider Longview Once Again Achieves Excellent Rankings in BARC's Annual BI Analytics User Survey

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual BARC User Study is limited to participation from active customers and therefore provides authentic insights into the business benefits of the respective BI solutions. This year's results for Longview reveal again the substantial benefit companies realize from using Longview Analytics through faster reporting and analysis or planning. Overall, the results reveal that the benefits gained lead to increased revenues and better business decisions for Longview customers. Hence, an impressive 92 percent of Longview Analytics users say they would definitely recommend their BI solution to other organizations. All in all, customers confirm they are largely satisfied with Longview as a company, as well as its product Longview Analytics.

BARC's Annual BI Analytics user survey

The head of BI & Analytics Competence Center of a transportation and logistics company evaluates Longview Analytics in the study as follows: "Very good tool. Very flexible. You can code everything which is required, requested by the users."

Longview primarily targets mid-sized companies and large corporations across all industries around the world. With equal representation, 44 percent of the sample of Longview Analytics customers come from mid-sized companies (100-2,500 employees) and large corporations (more than 2,500 employees). Customers indicated that they mainly use Longview Analytics for dashboards and scorecards (97 percent) as well as standard/enterprise reporting (92 percent) while 39 percent of respondents plan to use it for ad hoc query in the future.

For more information on the ranking, simply download a copy of The BI Survey 19 Longview Analytics Report.

About BARC

BARC is a leading enterprise software industry analyst and consulting firm delivering information to more than 1,000 customers each year. For over 20 years, BARC analysts have combined market, product and implementation expertise to advise companies and evaluate BI, Data Management, ECM, CRM and ERP products. A long-running program of market analysis and product comparison studies forms the basis of BARC's comprehensive knowledge of all the leading software vendors and products, as well as the latest market developments and trends.

"The BI Survey 19" was conducted by BARC from March 2019 to June 2019. Altogether, 3,021 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their business intelligence software. The survey offers a comparison of 36 leading BI software products across 34 different key performance indicators including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, customer experience, innovation and competitiveness. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.

About Longview

Longview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information www.longview.com.

