Global Software Vendors Reap Rewards with Oracle Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld — Oracle today announced that Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) around the world are rapidly adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to run enterprise and cloud-native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. Spanning multiple industries, leading brands, including FICO, FireEye, KNAPP, and Manhattan Associates have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power their market leading cloud solutions.

According to IDC, ISVs using Oracle Cloud have experienced quicker time to market, faster customer onboarding, cost savings and an increased ability to operate reliable secure services.

"We continue to see tremendous growth in ISV adoption of Oracle Cloud," said Inderjeet Singh, executive vice president Global ISV, OEM and Java. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides ISVs with the ability to innovate faster and streamline operations while at the same time offer increased performance at a lower cost compared to other public cloud providers."

FICO enhances customer brand experiences with the help of Oracle Cloud

FICO helps lenders make accurate, reliable, and fast credit risk decisions across the customer lifecycle. The most widely used broad-based risk score, the FICO® Score, plays a critical role in billions of decisions each year. FICO Decision Management Platform (DMP) allows organizations to have data, decision rules and analytics connected by a single platform that allows customers to share data and decision components across all enterprise applications, across the entire company.

"With DMP streaming, companies can build powerful solutions that link offline and online behaviors from their customers into unified customer profiles that transform personalization and engagement with their brands. Running DMP streaming on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure extends our ability to serve the Oracle community while providing the benefits of DMP streaming, reducing time-to-market, performance and scale."

-- Doug Clare, Vice President of Product Marketing at FICO

FireEye improves effectiveness and reduces the complexity of cyber security as organizations prepare for, prevent and respond to cyber attacks with Oracle Cloud

FireEye, an intelligence security company, has over 7,100 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure combines the elasticity and utility of a public cloud with the granular control, security and predictability of on-premises infrastructure to deliver high-performing, cost-effective infrastructure services. Since we've made the transition to Oracle Cloud Infrastucture, we are able to tackle complex business problems head-on with increased agility and speed."

-- Rich Stegina, Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at FireEye

KNAPP enables customers to make faster, better decisions with Oracle Cloud

KNAPP is a global provider of intelligent automation solutions for intralogistics and manufacturing. KNAPP works across the globe with countless customers from the worlds of healthcare, retail, food retail and industry. KNAPP recently provided a robot solution for Parfums Christian Dior.

"By deploying our Big Data Analytics platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, KNAPP customers benefit from the native high performance, availability, and automation that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides. Oracle Cloud gives us a global deployment platform for our new analytics service that is flexible and can grow upon demand as we on board new customers. Powered by Oracle Cloud, KNAPP has transitioned from a warehouse automation company to a data-as-a-service provider. The new application is enhancing customer systems who traditionally buy warehouse/logistics solutions and robotics to extract data, analyze and compare with other market standards optimizing systems to help business transformation."

-- Peter Puchwein, Director of Innovation, KNAPP AG

Manhattan Associates customers benefit from exceptional performance with Oracle Cloud

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce that unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Manhattan Associates works with some of the top global retailers, including Brooks Brothers and Ulta Beauty.

"Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offers strong performance. It gives Manhattan Associates the flexibility to easily scale up cloud environments on demand, which is an important part of handling peak demand for many of the world's largest retail customers. Being powered by Oracle Cloud helps us expedite our customer deployments and reduces total operating costs."

-- Stewart Gantt, Senior Vice President, Professional Services, Manhattan Associates

