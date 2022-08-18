Global Soil Amendments Market Report 2022: Growing Risk of Soil Degradation and Desertification of Land to Drive Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soil Amendments Market by Type (Organic and Inorganic), Soil Type (Loam, Clay, Silt, and Sand), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil amendments market is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.0 % during the forecast period.

Soil amendments are ingredients that are added to the soil to enhance its physical properties. This includes permeability, water retention, water infiltration, aeration, drainage, and soil structure. To improve soil health, soil amendments are mixed properly into the soil. The types of soil amendments available in the industry can be classified as organic and inorganic, serving different soils such as sand, loam, clay, and slit.



North America is projected to witness a growth of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Rise in industrial events is one of the important factors that has caused soil degradation in North America. Additionally, North America is the home of several mines which is also responsible for barren soil land and causes erosion by wind and rain. In 2017, soil disappears ten times faster in the US than it is naturally replenished at an estimated rate of nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland per year, as per the Cornell Study. Plus, it affects the economy and leads to a loss of around USD 37 billion annually in agricultural production because of soil loss.



The report by Soil Science Society of America suggests, organizations such as the Land Institute and American Farmland Trust are supporting farmers to seek economical soil conservation substitutes and encouraging them to use natural soil

amendments to revive the soil.



Organic soil amendments dominate the market with 89.7% of the total market share in value.



The shift toward sustainable agriculture and the rise in consumption of organic foods are factors that have led to a rise in demand for organic soil amendments, which include polysaccharides, humic acid, seaweed extracts, and biofertilizers. Key players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Bayer (Germany), are majorly involved in producing new biofertilizer products, which are bio-based and do not cause any harm to the environment, unlike their chemical counterparts.





High efficacy rate to drive the demand for liquid soil amendments.



Liquid formulations of soil amendments include suspensions or solutions that contain microorganisms to make the aerobic fermentation process promote the growth of microbes. The liquid form provides various options for crop growers to mix soil amendments with insecticides, fungicides, or adjuvants. However, liquid formulations differ significantly in the nature of their characteristics that influence the selection, application rate, method of application, and environmental impact. The liquid form is convenient to use and is effective for the application of soil amendments. Therefore, the demand for liquid soil amendments is expected to upsurge in the coming years.

Premium Insights

Growing Risk of Soil Degradation and Desertification of Land to Drive the Growth of the Soil Amendments Market

Organic Segment Occupied the Largest Share in the Soil Amendment Market in 2021

United States Was the Major Consumer of Soil Amendments in the North American Region, 2021

Was the Major Consumer of Soil Amendments in the North American Region, 2021 North America Held the Largest Market Share for Silt in 2021

the Largest Market Share for Silt in 2021 Germany to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Easier Availability of Humic Substances as Raw Materials

Strong Market Demand for Organic Food Products and High-Value Crops

Initiatives by Government Agencies to Promote the Use of Organic Amendments

Growing Awareness About Soil Health Management

Restraints

Supply of Adulterated and Low-Quality Products

Short Shelf Life of Soil Amendments

Opportunities

Incorporation of Soil Amendments into Fertilizer Formulations

Strong Growth in Developing Countries

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Among Farmers

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Soil Amendments Market, by Type



7 Soil Amendments Market, by Crop Type



8 Soil Amendments Market, by Soil Type



9 Soil Amendments Market, by Form



10 Soil Amendments Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Adjacent & Related Markets



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Adama

Agrinos

Basf Se

Bayer

Biosoil Farms

Delbon

Evonik Industries Ag

Fmc Corporation

Haifa Group

Lallemand Inc

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm

Profile Products LLC

Sa Lime & Gypsum

Soil Technologies Corporation

Symborg

T.Stanes & Company

The Fertrell Company

Timac Agro

UPL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sksaj1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets