Global Soil Moisture Sensors Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2025L Focus on Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors & Soil Water Potential Sensors

The global soil moisture sensors market grew at a CAGR of 14% during 2014-2019



A soil moisture sensor is an instrument that is used for measuring water content in the active root zone on the volumetric and gravimetric bases. It relies on adjustable moisture content set-points, which are connected to an irrigation system controller and utilizes high-frequency capacitance technology. It assists in detecting and converting electrical conductivity to moisture units, providing real-time data, conserving water and improving the overall irrigation efficiency.



Consequently, it is extensively being utilized in landscape irrigation, greenhouse management, bioremediation and wastewater reclamation. Moreover, it is considered suitable for research and experimental studies in the field of environmental science, agricultural science, biology, botany and horticulture.



Owing to the growing population and escalating demand for agricultural produce, there is an increase in the adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices to improve crop productivity. This, coupled with favorable government policies introduced in numerous countries, represents one of the key factors bolstering the global soil moisture sensors market growth.



Apart from this, the increasing trend of gardening is boosting the sales of soil moisture sensors to monitor and maintain lush green gardens and lawns constantly. Moreover, these sensors are employed in the construction sector for detecting wetlands before initiating a project. Furthermore, advancements in satellite remote sensing technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.



Moreover, market players are introducing the Internet of Things (IoT)-based soil moisture sensors that can be buried underground permanently, which, in turn, helps in reducing maintenance costs. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global soil moisture sensors market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global soil moisture sensors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soil moisture sensors market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global soil moisture sensors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

6.2 Soil Water Potential Sensors



7 Market Breakup by Sensor

7.1 Gypsum Blocks

7.2 Granular Matrix Sensors

7.3 Tensiometers

7.4 Probes

7.5 Capacitance Sensors

7.6 TDT (Time Domain Transmissiometry) Sensors



8 Market Breakup by Connectivity

8.1 Wired

8.2 Wireless



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Residential

9.2 Agriculture

9.3 Landscaping and Ground Care

9.4 Sports Turf

9.5 Weather Forecasting

9.6 Forestry

9.7 Construction and Mining

9.8 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Acclima Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Delta-T Devices

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors (SUCO)

Imko Micromodultechnik (Endress+Hauser)

Irrometer Company

Sentek (Scientific Digital Imaging Plc)

Spectrum Technologies (Transcat)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The Toro Company

