Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Report 2021: Global Revenues for Nanocoatings 2010-2030, Profiles of Leading Players and Future Trends in End-User Markets

Organic/inorganic hybrid coatings prepared via the sol-gel process have garnered considerable research and commercial interest for application on glass, metallic and polymeric substrates.

The sol-gel process is considered attractive due to simple processing and relative low-cost, resulting in the creation of multi-functional, protective surfaces. This is due to the unique structure and properties of silica-based coatings and of hybrid inorganic-organic silicas in particular.

Enhanced coatings and surfaces obtained via this low-temperature route display a large range of bulk and surface properties that can be tailored by specific applications. The versatility of sol-gel coatings has enabled solutions in industries such as electronics, optics, solar energy harvesting, aerospace, automotive engineering, marine protection, textiles and healthcare. The sol-gel method also allows for control of the synthesis of multifunctional hybrid materials, where the organic, inorganic and, in some cases, biological precursors and polymers are mixed at a nanometer scale.

Properties that can be achieved with sol-gel coatings include:

Hydrophobic surfaces;

Anti-fingerprinting;

Oleophobic surfaces;

Anti-microbial surfaces;

Easy to clean surfaces;

Protective transparent coatings;

Corrosion resistance;

Low friction;

Chemical resistance;

Free of fluoropolymers;

Antistatic surfaces;

Conducting/semi-conducting surfaces;

Extreme mechanical wear-resistant properties;

UV protection.

End-user markets include:

construction (pipes, facades, bridges)

automotive (paint surface treatments, metal parts, metal structures, window, mirrors and lamps, plastic hoods)

marine

electronics (components, screens and displays, plastic and metal parts)

sanitary

oil and gas (pipes)

energy (wind power structures and blades, glass surfaces on solar panels)

paper coatings.

food manufacturing.

cookware.

Report contents include:

Comprehensive quantitative data and forecasts for the global sol-gel coatings market.

Qualitative insight and perspective on the current market and future trends in end-user markets.

End-user market analysis and technology timelines.

Tables illustrating market size and by end-user demand.

Full company profiles of sol-gel coatings application developers including technology descriptions, products, contact details, and end-user markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Sol-gel coatings

1.2 Advantages of nanocoatings over traditional coatings

1.2.1 Advantages of sol-gel coatings

1.3 Sol-gel coatings fabrication and application

1.4 Improvements and disruption in coatings markets

1.5 End-user market for nanocoatings

1.6 The nanocoatings market in 2020

1.7 Global market size, historical and estimated to 2020

1.7.1 Global revenues for nanocoatings 2010-2030

1.7.2 Regional demand for nanocoatings

1.8 Market challenges



2 NANOCOATINGS

2.1 Properties

2.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings

2.2.1 Types of nanocoatings

2.3 Production and synthesis methods



3 THE SOL-GEL PROCESS

3.1 Properties and benefits of sol-gel coatings

3.2 Advantages of the sol-gel process

3.3 Issues with the sol-gel process



4 HYDROPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES

4.1 Hydrophilic coatings

4.2 Hydrophobic coatings

4.2.1 Properties

4.2.2 Application in facemasks



5 SUPERHYDROPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES

5.1 Properties

5.2 Durability issues



6 OLEOPHOBIC AND OMNIPHOBIC COATINGS AND SURFACES



7 NANOMATERIALS USED IN SOL-GEL COATINGS

7.1 Graphene

7.2 Carbon nanotubes (MWCNT and SWCNT)

7.3 Fullerenes

7.4 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)

7.5 Nanosilver

7.6 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles (nano-TiO2)

7.7 Aluminium oxide nanoparticles (Al2O3-NPs)

7.8 Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs)

7.9 Dendrimers

7.10 Nanodiamonds

7.11 Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose)

7.12 Chitosan nanoparticles

7.13 Copper nanoparticles



8 APPLICATIONS OF SOL-GEL COATINGS

8.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

8.2 Anti-Microbial And Anti-Viral Nanocoatings

8.3 Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings

8.4 Abrasion & Wear-Resistant Nanocoatings

8.5 Barrier Nanocoatings

8.6 Anti-Fouling And Easy-To-Clean Nanocoatings

8.7 Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings

8.8 Photocatalytic Nanocoatings

8.9 Uv-Resistant Nanocoatings

8.10 Thermal Barrier And Flame Retardant Nanocoatings

8.11 Anti-Icing And De-Icing Nanocoatings

8.12 Anti-Reflective Nanocoatings



9 MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS, BY END USER MARKET

9.1 Aviation And Aerospace

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Construction

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Household Care, Sanitary And Indoor Air Quality

9.6 Marine

9.7 Medical & Healthcare

9.8 Military And Defence

9.9 Packaging

9.10 Textiles And Apparel

9.11 Energy

9.12 Oil And Gas

9.13 Tools And Machining



10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

11.1 Aims and objectives of the study

11.2 Market definition

11.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

11.2.2 Categorization



