Global Solar Cable Industry
Global Solar Cable Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027
Sep 09, 2020, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Cable estimated at US$909.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027. Copper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Solar Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.
- Atkore International
- General Cable Corporation
- Havells India Ltd.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Lapp Group North America
- Lumber Connect GmbH
- Prysmian Group
- Renesola Zhejiang Ltd.
- RR Kabel Ltd.
- Taiyo Cabletec Corporation
