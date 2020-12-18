Global Solar Generators Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Generators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Solar Generators Market to Reach $563 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Generators estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$563 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$323.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $109.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Solar Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Alternative Energy, Inc.
  • BioLite Inc.
  • Goal Zero LLC
  • Hollandia Solar
  • Powerenz Inc.
  • Shanghai Sunvis New Energy Co., Ltd. (Sunvis Solar)
  • SolaRover, Inc.
  • SolSolutions LLC
  • Voltaic Systems

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Solar Generator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 64

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmkxqm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


