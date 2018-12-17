Global Solar Mirror Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023
The "Global Solar Mirror Market By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System), By End User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global solar mirror market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2023, owing to increasing emphasis on solar thermal installations across the globe.
Moreover, growing demand for electricity would also aid the global solar mirror market, as solar mirrors are used extensively for power generation. Use of solar mirrors for mass cooking, agriculture and enhanced oil recovery are the other application areas, which would ensure the growth of solar mirror market, globally, during the forecast period.
Further, emerging technologies such as self-orienting solar mirrors and aluminum-based reflecting material in solar mirrors are expected to further boost the demand for solar mirrors in the coming years.
Global Solar Mirror Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of Solar Mirror market globally:
- Solar Mirror Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System), By End User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Satisfaction Level: Product Quality
4.2. Brand Satisfaction Level: Pricing
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level: Availability
4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level: After Sales Support
4.5. Brand Awareness
5. Global Solar Mirror Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.1.2. By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Power Tower & Dish/Engine System)
5.2.2. By End-User (Utilities, Industrial & Commercial)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Technology
5.3.2. By End-User
5.3.3. By Region
6. North America Solar Mirror Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.1.2. By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Technology
6.2.2. By End-User
6.2.3. By Country
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Technology
6.3.2. By End-User
7. Europe Solar Mirror Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Technology
7.2.2. By End-User
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.3.1. By Technology
7.3.2. By End-User
8. Middle East & Africa Solar Mirror Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Technology
8.2.2. By End-User
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.3.1. By Technology
8.3.2. By End-User
9. Asia-Pacific Solar Mirror Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Technology
9.2.2. By End-User
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.3.1. By Technology
9.3.2. By End-User
10. South America Solar Mirror Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Technology
10.2.2. By End-User
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.3.1. By Technology
10.3.2. By End-User
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Benchmarking
13.2. Company Profiles
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- FLABEG FE GmbH
- Rioglass Solar Holding S.A.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
- SkyFuel Inc.
- AGC Inc.
- Guardian Industries Corporation
- Airlight Energy Manufacturing SA
- Pilkington Plc.
- TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co., Ltd.
- Replex Mirror Company Inc.
