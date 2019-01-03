Global Solar Panel Market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.30% during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Solar Panels Market. The report on solar panel market has been analysed By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film) and By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV). The report on global solar panel market has been analysed By Region – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW) and By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada). The solar panel industry has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Global Solar Panels market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecasted period owing to rising demand of electricity and increasing awareness of Solar PV's potential to alleviate pollution, reduce carbon emission and provide energy access.

According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Solar Panel Market – Analysis By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-Film), By Installation (Ground Mount, Rooftop), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW), By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada)", Asia Pacific Solar Panel market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.30% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India in forecast period. Market of Solar Panels is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



The report titled "Global Solar Panel Market – Analysis By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-Film), By Installation (Ground Mount, Rooftop), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW), By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Solar Panels Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global Solar Panel Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)

• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)



Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)

• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)



Country Analysis - Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)

• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analyis

• Company Analysis - Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, First Solar, J A Solar, Yingli Solar, Renesola, SFCE, Hanwha Q Cells, Sunpower Corporation.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



