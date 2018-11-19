Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2019, Outlook to 2023 - Canadian Solar, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, Eiki Shoji, Envaris, and First Solar are Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar panel recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.46% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in solar PV panel recycling R&D activities. This increases the benefits of recycling for the solar PV panel owners, thus encouraging the buyers to recycle the solar PV panel waste rather than disposing of them. This, in turn, increases the demand for solar PV panel recycling.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in solar PV panel installation. The increase in solar PV [panel installations, the need for solar PV panel waste management increases, which propels the growth of the global solar panel recycling market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the challenges associated with product characteristics. The challenges associated with the product characteristics and requirement of technical expertise to recycle the solar PV panel waste make it difficult to recycle the solar PV panels efficiently, thus hindering the growth of the market.

Key Vendors

Canadian Solar

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

EIKI SHOJI

ENVARIS

First Solar

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing investment in renewable energy sources

Rise in popularity of pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar business model

Increase in solar PV panel recycling R&D activities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Canadian Solar

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations

EIKI SHOJI

ENVARIS

First Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggkmck/global_solar?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

