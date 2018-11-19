Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2019, Outlook to 2023 - Canadian Solar, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, Eiki Shoji, Envaris, and First Solar are Leading the Competition
The "Global Solar Panel Recycling Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solar panel recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.46% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in solar PV panel recycling R&D activities. This increases the benefits of recycling for the solar PV panel owners, thus encouraging the buyers to recycle the solar PV panel waste rather than disposing of them. This, in turn, increases the demand for solar PV panel recycling.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth in solar PV panel installation. The increase in solar PV [panel installations, the need for solar PV panel waste management increases, which propels the growth of the global solar panel recycling market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the challenges associated with product characteristics. The challenges associated with the product characteristics and requirement of technical expertise to recycle the solar PV panel waste make it difficult to recycle the solar PV panels efficiently, thus hindering the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
- Canadian Solar
- Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
- EIKI SHOJI
- ENVARIS
- First Solar
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Crystalline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Thin-film - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing investment in renewable energy sources
- Rise in popularity of pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar business model
- Increase in solar PV panel recycling R&D activities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canadian Solar
- Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations
- EIKI SHOJI
- ENVARIS
- First Solar
