Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Industry

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Solar Photovoltaic Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 31.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Utility, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 33.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.6 Billion by the year 2025, Utility will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799686/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Utility will reach a market size of US$703.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 43.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGC Solar (Japan); AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd. (China); Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (India); Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. (China); Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd. (China); Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited (India); Euroglas GmbH (Germany); f | solar GmbH (Germany); Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (China); Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited (China); Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong); Guardian Glass (USA); Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd. (China); Interfloat Corporation (Liechtenstein); Jinjing Group (China); Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd. (China); Saint-Gobain SA (France); Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd. (China); Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey); Sunarc Technology A/S (Denmark); Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan); Thermosol Glass India (P) Ltd. (India); Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799686/?utm_source=PRN



SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC GLASS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

AR Coated (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Tempered (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

TCO (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Utility (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Utility (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Residential (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-Residential (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: AR Coated (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: AR Coated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Tempered (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Tempered (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: TCO (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: TCO (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

AR Coated (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Tempered (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019

& 2025

TCO (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 17: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

AR Coated (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019

& 2025

Tempered (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:

2019 & 2025

TCO (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Table 33: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 52: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 59: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Australian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 77: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Photovoltaic

Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 99: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 102: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 103: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Mexican Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 108: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 110: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 112: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 114: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Iranian Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 120: Iranian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 124: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 133: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 137: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AGC SOLAR

AVIC SANXIN

BOROSIL GLASS WORKS

CHANGZHOU ALMADEN

DONGGUAN CSG SOLAR GLASS

EMMVEE TOUGHENED GLASS PRIVATE LIMITED

EUROGLAS GMBH

FLAT GLASS GROUP

GUANGDONG GOLDEN GLASS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

GUANGFENG SOLAR GLASS

GUARDIAN GLASS

HECKER GLASTECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG

HENAN HUAMEI CINDA INDUSTRIAL

INTERFLOAT CORPORATION

JINJING GROUP

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

QINGDAO MIGO GLASS CO., LTD.

SAINT-GOBAIN SA

SHENZHEN TOPRAY SOLAR CO., LTD.

SISECAM FLAT GLASS

SUNARC TECHNOLOGY A/S

TAIWAN GLASS INDUSTRY CORPORATION

THERMOSOL GLASS INDIA ( P) LTD.

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS

F | SOLAR GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799686/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

