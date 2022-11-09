Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market (2022 to 2027) - Decreasing Costs of Solar Systems and Energy Storage Devices Presents Opportunities

Nov 09, 2022, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (AR-Coated, Tempered, TCO-Coated), Application, End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Module, Thin Film Module, Perovskite Module), Installation Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The solar photovoltaic glass market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2027. The global market for solar PV glass market driven by increase in various utility applications around the globe.
By type, the TCO coated PV glass segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of solar photovoltaic glass market during 2022 to 2027
Based on type, the TCO-coated PV glass is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. TCO-coated glass is preferred in many solar applications due its high rate of transmission and a high Hayes value property.
The utility segment in application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the utility segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Utility scale solar power plant are getting popular worldwide due to its capability of generating large amount of electricity. This source of energy helps to meets the current energy demand in a renewable form.
By end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of solar photovoltaic glass market during 2022 to 2027.
Based on end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Perovskite modules are getting popularity in global market as they can respond to wide range of light wavelength. High efficiency, low potential material prices, and low processing costs are some of the major properties of this module.
The float glass segment in installation is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on installation, the float glass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The properties of float glass such as extra clear, low-iron, high solar transmittance, among others makes it suitable option for many solar applications.
The solar photovoltaic glass market in South America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
South America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2022 to 2027. South America is one of the key markets for solar PV glass. The region has high demand for the solar PV glass due to rising demand from various end use applications
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Solar Pv Glass Market
4.2 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Glass Market, by Country and Application, 2021
4.4 Solar Pv Glass Market: by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Supportive Policies and Initiatives of Various Governments for Solar Pv Plant Installations to Promote Renewable Energy Generation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Solar Systems in Non-Utility Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Involved in Purchase, Installation, and Storage of Power Conversion Devices
5.2.2.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.3 Implementation of Various Stringent Regulations for Carbon Dioxide Emissions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Decreasing Costs of Solar Systems and Energy Storage Devices
5.2.3.2 Increasing Prices of Fossil Fuels
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Processes for Glass Industry
5.2.4.2 Low Availability of High-Quality Solar Pv Glass
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Solar Pv Glass Market: Ecosystem
6.3 Regulatory Landscape
6.3.1 Standards for Solar Pv Glass
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.4.1 Transparent Solar Energy-Pv Glass
6.4.2 New Technology for Solar Windows: Photovoltachromics
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.5.1 Comparative Study of Energy Savings in Two Commercial Buildings Using Solar Window Films
6.5.1.1 Objective
6.5.1.2 Solution Statement
6.5.2 Polysolar's Case Study of Swimming Pool Solarium
6.5.2.1 Objective
6.5.2.2 Solution Statement
6.6 Impact of Trends/Disruptions
6.7 Average Selling Price Analysis
6.8 Production Capacities of Key Companies
6.9 Patent Analysis
6.9.1 Methodology
6.9.2 Patent Publication Trends
6.9.3 Insights
6.9.4 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.9.5 Top Patent Applicants
6.9.5.1 List of Major Patents
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
7 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ar-Coated Solar Pv Glass
7.3 Tempered Solar Pv Glass
7.4 Tco-Coated Solar Pv Glass
7.5 Others
8 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Non-Residential
8.4 Utility
9 Solar Pv Glass Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Crystalline Silicon Pv Module
9.3 Thin Film Pv Module
9.4 Perovskite Module
10 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Installation
10.1 Float Glass Technology
10.2 Pattern Glass Technology
11 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3 Market Share Analysis: Solar Pv Glass Market
12.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Solar Pv Glass Market
12.4 Competitive Benchmarking
12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Companies
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Sme Matrix
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Dynamic Companies
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Key Start-Up/Smes
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.
13.1.2 Irico Group New Energy Co. Ltd.
13.1.3 Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.
13.1.4 Qingdao Jinxin Glass Co. Ltd.
13.1.5 Dongguan Csg Solar Glass Co. Ltd.
13.1.6 Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co. Ltd.
13.1.7 Agc Solar
13.1.8 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
13.1.9 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
13.1.10 Sisecam Flat Glass
13.1.11 Saint-Gobain
13.1.12 Borosil Renewables Ltd.
13.1.13 Guardian Glass
13.1.14 Onyx Solar Group LLC
13.1.15 Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. Kg
13.1.16 Targray
13.2 Others
13.2.1 Gruppostg
13.2.2 Brite Solar
13.2.3 Polysolar
13.2.4 Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd.
13.2.5 Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd.
13.2.6 Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd.
13.2.7 Thermosol Glass
13.2.8 Euroglas
13.2.9 Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited
13.2.10 Jinjing (Group) Co. Ltd.
13.2.11 Sunarc Technology A/S
14 Appendix
