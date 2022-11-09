Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market (2022 to 2027) - Decreasing Costs of Solar Systems and Energy Storage Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (AR-Coated, Tempered, TCO-Coated), Application, End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Module, Thin Film Module, Perovskite Module), Installation Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The solar photovoltaic glass market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2027. The global market for solar PV glass market driven by increase in various utility applications around the globe.

By type, the TCO coated PV glass segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of solar photovoltaic glass market during 2022 to 2027

Based on type, the TCO-coated PV glass is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. TCO-coated glass is preferred in many solar applications due its high rate of transmission and a high Hayes value property.

The utility segment in application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the utility segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Utility scale solar power plant are getting popular worldwide due to its capability of generating large amount of electricity. This source of energy helps to meets the current energy demand in a renewable form.

By end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of solar photovoltaic glass market during 2022 to 2027.

Based on end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Perovskite modules are getting popularity in global market as they can respond to wide range of light wavelength. High efficiency, low potential material prices, and low processing costs are some of the major properties of this module.

The float glass segment in installation is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on installation, the float glass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The properties of float glass such as extra clear, low-iron, high solar transmittance, among others makes it suitable option for many solar applications.

The solar photovoltaic glass market in South America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

South America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2022 to 2027. South America is one of the key markets for solar PV glass. The region has high demand for the solar PV glass due to rising demand from various end use applications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Solar Pv Glass Market

4.2 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Pv Glass Market, by Country and Application, 2021

4.4 Solar Pv Glass Market: by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Supportive Policies and Initiatives of Various Governments for Solar Pv Plant Installations to Promote Renewable Energy Generation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Solar Systems in Non-Utility Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Involved in Purchase, Installation, and Storage of Power Conversion Devices

5.2.2.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.3 Implementation of Various Stringent Regulations for Carbon Dioxide Emissions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Decreasing Costs of Solar Systems and Energy Storage Devices

5.2.3.2 Increasing Prices of Fossil Fuels

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Energy-Efficient Manufacturing Processes for Glass Industry

5.2.4.2 Low Availability of High-Quality Solar Pv Glass

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Solar Pv Glass Market: Ecosystem

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.3.1 Standards for Solar Pv Glass

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Transparent Solar Energy-Pv Glass

6.4.2 New Technology for Solar Windows: Photovoltachromics

6.5 Case Study Analysis

6.5.1 Comparative Study of Energy Savings in Two Commercial Buildings Using Solar Window Films

6.5.1.1 Objective

6.5.1.2 Solution Statement

6.5.2 Polysolar's Case Study of Swimming Pool Solarium

6.5.2.1 Objective

6.5.2.2 Solution Statement

6.6 Impact of Trends/Disruptions

6.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.8 Production Capacities of Key Companies

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Methodology

6.9.2 Patent Publication Trends

6.9.3 Insights

6.9.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.9.5 Top Patent Applicants

6.9.5.1 List of Major Patents

6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

7 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ar-Coated Solar Pv Glass

7.3 Tempered Solar Pv Glass

7.4 Tco-Coated Solar Pv Glass

7.5 Others

8 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Non-Residential

8.4 Utility

9 Solar Pv Glass Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Crystalline Silicon Pv Module

9.3 Thin Film Pv Module

9.4 Perovskite Module

10 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Installation

10.1 Float Glass Technology

10.2 Pattern Glass Technology

11 Solar Pv Glass Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis: Solar Pv Glass Market

12.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Solar Pv Glass Market

12.4 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Companies

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Sme Matrix

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Dynamic Companies

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Key Start-Up/Smes

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.

13.1.2 Irico Group New Energy Co. Ltd.

13.1.3 Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.

13.1.4 Qingdao Jinxin Glass Co. Ltd.

13.1.5 Dongguan Csg Solar Glass Co. Ltd.

13.1.6 Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co. Ltd.

13.1.7 Agc Solar

13.1.8 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

13.1.9 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

13.1.10 Sisecam Flat Glass

13.1.11 Saint-Gobain

13.1.12 Borosil Renewables Ltd.

13.1.13 Guardian Glass

13.1.14 Onyx Solar Group LLC

13.1.15 Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

13.1.16 Targray

13.2 Others

13.2.1 Gruppostg

13.2.2 Brite Solar

13.2.3 Polysolar

13.2.4 Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd.

13.2.5 Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd.

13.2.6 Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd.

13.2.7 Thermosol Glass

13.2.8 Euroglas

13.2.9 Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited

13.2.10 Jinjing (Group) Co. Ltd.

13.2.11 Sunarc Technology A/S

14 Appendix

