Global Solar Photovoltaic Market Report 2022-2030: Decarbonization Efforts and Continual Decline in Project Costs Drive Transformational Growth

This study assesses growth opportunities for the global solar PV market and uses proprietary modeling to estimate its revenue potential. The model uses estimated annual capacity additions based on countries' individual and regional targets for 2030 and other secondary resources.
Global concerns about climate change have spurred a flurry of investments in renewable energy sources and other decarbonization initiatives. The efforts to focus on renewables were initiated at the 2016 COP21 in Paris, which led to countries setting renewable energy targets to achieve by 2030 in an attempt to mitigate global warming.
More recently, at COP26, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels, which would directly impact the energy sector, considering oil and gas is the main source of methane emissions, further spurring the transition to other renewable sources like solar photovoltaic (PV).
Solar PV is an advantageous option when comparing the various renewable sources available, being a low-investment, low-maintenance option characterized by the year-round abundance of the energy source and ease of accessibility as compared to wind, which needs sizeable resources including land and investment. Advancements in storage technologies have strengthened the case for PV, with variability in production has been a major source of concern in the past.
The study also presents PV market trends that will define the industry's growth, major players across the value chain (PV cells, modules, inverters, and O&M), and the competitive environment. Where applicable, market potential refers to the estimated revenue opportunity size between 2022 and 2030 that is available for interested stakeholders to capitalize on. Key countries in each region are profiled, detailing their market potential.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the global solar PV market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors?
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- How are key regulations affecting the market?
- Which are the key growth regions for solar PV that market players can consider for expansion? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?
- Who are the key market players, what is the state of the competitive environment, and what are their innovative business models or solutions?
- How are revenues expected to change over the course of the next few years?
- What avenues are available for strategic investment in the global solar PV market, and how can key stakeholders benefit from them?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Solar Photovoltaic Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Global Solar PV Market Segmentation
- Global Solar PV Market Hotspots
- Key Competitors in the Value Chain
- Top Solar PV IPPs and EPC Companies
- Key Growth Metrics
- Market Distribution Channels
- Solar PV Value Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions, Global Solar PV Market
- Solar PV Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Revenue Forecast by End-user Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment - Solar PV Cells
- Market Share, Solar PV Cells
- Competitive Environment - Solar PV Modules
- Market Share, Solar PV Modules
- Competitive Environment - Solar PV Inverters
- Revenue Share, Solar Inverters
- Competitive Environment - O&M Service Providers
- Revenue Share, O&M Service Producers
3. Key Market and Technology Trends
- Global Solar PV Industry, Key Market Trends
- Inverter Technology Evolution Drives Cost Performance Improvements
- Solar Trackers to Play a Crucial Role Ensuring Overall Plant Efficiency
- Bifacial Solar Panels Boost Operational Efficiency
- Perovskite and Silicon May Create a Paradigm Shift in Plant Efficiency
- BIPV Deployment Continues to Increase
- Asia as Hotspot for Floating Solar
- Advancements in Servicing Propositions Deliver Cost Savings and Efficiency
- Agri PV and Agrophotovoltaics to Optimize Land Usage
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Europe
- Key Growth Metrics-Europe
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Europe
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Europe
- Country Profile-Germany
- Country Profile-France
- Country Profile-Italy
- Country Profile-Spain
- Country Profile-UK
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, North America
- Key Growth Metrics-North America
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-North America
- Revenue Forecast by Country-North America
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-North America
- Country Profile-US
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics-Latin America
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Latin America
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Latin America
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Latin America
- Country Profile-Brazil
- Country Profile-Chile
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, APAC
- Key Growth Metrics-APAC
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Country-APAC
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-APAC
- Country Profile-Australia
- Country Profile-China
- Country Profile-India
- Country Profile-Japan
- Country Profile-South Korea
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, The Middle East
- Key Growth Metrics-Middle East
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Middle East
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Middle East
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment-Middle East
- Country Profile-KSA
- Country Profile-UAE
- Country Profile-Israel
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Market, Africa
- Key Growth Metrics-Africa
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country-Africa
- Revenue Forecast by Country-Africa
- Country Profile-South Africa
- Country Profile-Egypt
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Solar PV Market
- Growth Opportunity 1-Solar PV Plants for Green Hydrogen Production
- Growth Opportunity 2-Energy-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 3-Advanced Inverters
- Growth Opportunity 4-Strategic Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 5-Specialist O&M Service Offerings
Appendix
