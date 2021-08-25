Global Solar PV Backsheet Market to Grow at 15% CAGR and Register $2 Billion Incremental Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 25, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar PV backsheet market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the solar PV backsheet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Rising investments in renewables are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The solar PV backsheet market covers the following areas:
Solar PV Backsheet Market Sizing
Solar PV Backsheet Market Forecast
Solar PV Backsheet Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Arkema SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- KREMPEL GmbH
- Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Global Solar Panels Market - Global solar panels market is segmented by end-user (power utilities, commercial, and residential), type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Solar Cable Systems Market - Global solar cable systems market is segmented by application (utility and non-utility) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Arkema SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- KREMPEL GmbH
- Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
