Global Solar PV Glass Market Size Propelling Quickly To Reach USD 52,085.64 Million By 2028, at a CAGR of 33.1 % (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Global Solar PV Glass Market was capitalized at USD 5,175.09 Million in 2020 and is likely to cross USD 52,085.64 Million in 2028, developing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Solar PV Glass Market By Type (TCO Glass, Anti-reflective Coated Glass, Tempered Glass, Others), By End-Use Industry (Commercial, Residential, Industrial & Utility-scale): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Glass utilizes solar cells to convert solar energy into electricity. It is installed within roofs of buildings to produce power that can be used by the entire building. The solar cells are fixed between two glass panes in these glasses, and has a special filling of resin. These products help in better absorption & penetration of rays of sun. The solar PV glass are clean and sustainable sources of energy. Use of solar PV cells in constructions helps in production of the renewable energy. With the increase in the construction of buildings and almost zero harmful energy emissions it is most likely that glass-based solar power concentrators having high energy conversion efficiency are predicted to be installed in next-gen windows during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on developing new products having higher efficacy and superior thermal insulation.

Supportive Various Government Initiatives To Boost The Development Of Global Solar PV Glass Market In The Years To Come:

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, The solar PV glass industry is changing speedily with the modernizations taking place along the complete value chain. Solar energy is one of the cleanest and most abundant renewable energy sources available across the globe. The government has also offered supportive environment policies at the state level for the installation and operation of solar PV plants to ensure renewable energy generation. The major benefit of using solar energy is that it is a truly renewable energy source. With the development of solar industries, manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to make solar panels more efficiently, which means that solar's energy-payback time will continue to decrease. Moreover, the supportive government initiatives in order to achieve a sustainable future with the use of clean energy is anticipated to augment the growth of the market. Solar energy is considered as a "green" source of energy due to the lack of harmful environmental side effects associated with its use, produces zero emissions once installed on the roofs. Additionally, the relative environmental cost of manufacturing these panels is shrinking rapidly compared to the clean energy they generate.

Variety of Applications In The Utility Segment To Power The Global Solar PV Glass Market In:

Asia Pacific spearheaded the Global Solar PV Glass market in 2016 with over 54.02% share. The solar PV glass is widely used in a variety of applications in the utility segment such as PV panels that are installed on building fronts, application for powering precise devices, solar energy for home at roof tops, small & large power generation plants and utility scale solar PV farms often used to create enough electricity that can power entire cities, among others. These inclinations are driving the need for solar PV glass in utility applications.

Regional Analysis Preview:

The Europe region is held a share of 24.51% in 2020 over the forecast period. Factors propelling growth in the Asia Pacific market are increasing number of constructions, Commercial and Industrial & Utility areas. The number of Commercial areas are growing tremendously. Also, the awareness regarding energy conservation and use of renewable energy sources such as solar panel is also increasing and people are moving towards use of renewable energy sources for energy conservation. Also, the spending power of people is also increasing leading to increase in the adoption of solar panels. Moreover, the presence of major key players also players an important role in boosting the growth of the Solar PV Glass Market in Asia Pacific. China, India and japan are the leading countries in Asia pacific for solar deployments and solar PV glass manufacturers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 5,175.09 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 52,085.64 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 33.1% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Comprise Sisecam Group, Euroglas GmbH, Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG, EMMVEE Toughened Glass Private Limited, Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd., AGC Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Borosil Renewables Limited, Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Solar, among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3109

The Global Solar PV Glass Market is segmented as follows:

Global Solar PV Glass Market: By Type Outlook (2021-2028)

TCO Glass

Anti-reflective Coated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Global Solar PV Glass Market: By End Use Industry Outlook (2021-2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Others

Global Solar PV Glass Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Global Solar PV Glass Market:

Comprise Sisecam Group

Euroglas GmbH

Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG

EMMVEE Toughened Glass Private Limited

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd

Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co.Ltd.

AGC Group

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Borosil Renewables Limited

Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Solar

Others.

