Global Solar PV Panels Commercial Segment Booming Aided by Growing Demand for Clean Energy Systems in Residential Sector

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for renewable-based clean electricity coupled with government policy tax rebates and incentives to install solar panels is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Firms in commercial and industrial sectors are among the chief consumers of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels owing to their large scale requirement for green power. Economies of scale installation in these sectors compensate for any loss in panel efficiency, thereby making the solar PV systems profitable for large scale power generation. The residential sector is gaining momentum in solar PV panel installations owing to net metering schemes for on-grid systems and availability of energy storage systems for off-grid systems. The solar power markets have been one of the very few industries that have seen growth in spite of the pandemic. As technology costs have fallen and efficiencies have increased, providing more energy output per square foot, solar has become one of the primary sources of new electrical capacity installed across the United States. A report from Grand View Research said that the global solar PV panels market size was valued at USD 115.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

The Grand View Research report added that: "The market in the U.S. is expected to witness prominent growth rate on account of robust federal schemes such as solar investment tax credit, rising demand across public and private sector for green electricity, and declining panels cost. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the U.S. solar industry generated an investment of USD 18.0 billion in 2019 and achieved an installed capacity of 78 GW across the nation. The commercial segment held the largest market share of 30.4% and was valued at USD 35.0 billion in 2019. Rapid penetration of solar PV panels across corporate offices, hotels, and hospitals coupled with growing power demand from communication base stations and data centers is expected to propel the product demand across the commercial sector. In addition, enhanced panel efficiency, improved energy yield, and module-level monitoring are among the key factors driving the PV panel adoption in this segment."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To Shareholders Of Record On Record Date - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special stock dividend (the "Distribution") to Green Stream Holdings Inc. stockholders of one share of restricted common stock for every 100 shares of common stock presently owned. After the announcement was released on October4, 2021 the Company received some questions about the procedure regarding transaction. This press release is meant to address that shareholder question.

The Company restated that, On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") authorized a stock dividend of one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021 (the "Record Date"). In response to shareholder reaction, the Company reiterates that this transaction is an issuance of additional shares from the company to each shareholder who holds a minimum of 100 shares on the Record Date. Those shareholders will receive: "… one (1) share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 par value (the "Common Stock"), for each one hundred (100) shares of Common Stock held on December 10, 2021..."

The Distribution will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Green Stream stockholder of record on the Distribution Date. No action is required by the applicable shareholders.

No fractional shares of common stock will be distributed. Instead, Green Stream stockholders will receive a number rounded to the next highest number. The Distribution is intended to qualify as tax free to Green Stream stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

No vote or action is required by Green Stream's stockholders in order to receive the Distribution, which is subject to certain c ustomary conditions, which conditions are expected to be satisfied on or prior to the distribution date. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/

Other recent Solar developments in the markets include:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently broke ground on its third manufacturing facility in Ohio at a ceremony that was attended by United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio, Jon Husted, and US Representatives Bob Latta (OH-05) and Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

The new 3.3 gigawatt (GW) DC facility, which is scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2023, represents a $680 million investment. When fully operational, the facility is expected to scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW DC , which is believed to make it the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China.

"First Solar's new factory in Ohio is a model of President Biden's vision for keeping America competitive by investing in clean energy and creating good jobs," said Secretary Walsh. "Not only does this facility advance innovative manufacturing for a sustainable future, First Solar is also investing in its workers through skills training, competitive pay, and robust benefits. Empowering all of America's workers is how we'll build back a better economy and win the future."

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, recently announced that Sunpro Solar, a top rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers in the U.S., will now promote and install Enphase Encharge™ battery storage systems in addition to Enphase solar systems as its all-in-one home energy management solution. Sunpro currently serves homeowners in 21 states across the U.S. with plans to expand nationwide.

"Enphase has developed outstanding integrated solar-plus-storage solutions and adding Enphase Storage to our product mix follows an expansion of our partnership with Enphase," said Marc Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Sunpro Solar. "Homeowners are now placing a premium on home energy resilience in the wake of extreme weather events that bring down the old power grid. Our ramp up with Enphase Storage could not come at a better time, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration with Enphase around platform services, customer support and product development."

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company, recently announced it has priced a securitization of leases and power purchase agreements, known as Sunrun's solar-as-a-service offering.

"The market increasingly recognizes the high quality of residential solar assets and our industry-leading performance," said Ed Fenster, Sunrun Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair. "Fourteen years of strong performance, including through the financial crisis and Covid, has allowed us to continue to lower capital costs and increase advance rates. In this transaction, we achieved a weighted average capital cost below any prior transaction."

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) announced this week it will discuss its Third-quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call, Wednesday, November 3 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 conference ID 7999541, passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. PST on November 3, 2021.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Green Stream Holdings Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com