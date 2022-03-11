Global Solar PV Services Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Digital Solar PV Services, Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy, & Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake

Mar 11, 2022, 15:30 ET
This study traces the growth of the PV services market, in terms of best practices in the industry and key elements required for the success of PV service providers.
This research service touches upon the various drivers of the global solar PV market, trends that are shaping the market, and the challenges that the stakeholders face. In addition to the current installed capacity of solar PV, the types of service contracts that industry participants enter into, and the revenues estimated from each contract type are presented both globally and regionally.
Climate change has spurred a flurry of investments in renewable sources and decarbonization efforts. Following the COP21, Paris (2016) which proposed renewable source targets to be achieved by 2030, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels at the recent COP26; this is likely to have a direct impact on the energy sector, primarily O&G, the main source of methane emissions, further boosting transition to other renewable sources like solar PV.
Unlike wind power which requires significant investment and land, solar PV offers several advantages: low investment, low maintenance, an abundant source of power all through the year, and ease of accessibility.
The advancement of storage technologies has further strengthened the case for PV, as production variability has been a major source of concern in the past. Besides, consistent maintenance services are required to increase PV yield and to improve the efficiency of PV equipment.
Growth opportunities that market players can profit from, besides leading the transformation of the industry, are identified.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the global solar PV service market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors in this market?
- Is the market growing; how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the best practices expected from O&M service providers in the global solar PV service market?
- Which are the key growth regions for solar PV? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?
- How is the competitive environment? Who are the key market participants? What are their innovative business models or solutions?
- How are revenues expected to change over the next few years?
- What are the avenues available for strategic investments in the global solar PV market? How best can key stakeholders benefit from them?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Solar PV Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Services
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Findings
- Segmentation by Contract Type
- Segmentation by End-user Type
- Solar PV Maintenance Service Requirements
- Factors Impacting Solar PV Service Strategy
- Solar PV Service Business Models
- Types of Maintenance Services
- Pricing Considerations
- Contractual Inclusions (Additional Services)
- Sample Service Offerings of a PV Service Provider and Maintenance Requirements of Clients
- Share of Cost Components - O&M
3. Solar PV Services
- Key Maintenance Services (in addition to repairs)
- Impact of Dust Accumulation on Panel Yield and Array Cleaning
- Strategic Considerations in Choosing Cleaning Technologies
- Cleaning Technologies and Key Considerations
- Types of Cleaning Solutions Available
- Strategic Attractiveness of Various Cleaning Technologies
- Wires/Cables Management
- Inverter Management
- Spare Parts/Warranty Management
- Monitoring and Data Analytics
- Contractual Guarantees
- Status of Maintenance Reporting Requirements
- Performance Guarantees
- Strategic Partnerships/Expansion Considerations
- Maintenance Best Practices Checklist, Europe, India, and US
- Bids Prequalification Checklist
4. Solar PV Service Trends
- Trend 1 - Falling O&M prices
- Trend 2 - Consolidation of portfolios
- Trend 3 - Retrofit Coatings for PV Modules
- Trend 4 - Innovative Monitoring and Maintenance
- Trend 5 - Digital Solar PV Services
- Trend 6 - Drones/Robotics
- Trend 7 - Digital Twin Technology
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Solar PV Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Revenue Forecast by End-user Type
- Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type
- Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by Region
- Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Contract Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Solar PV Services
- Competitive Environment, Solar PV Services Market
- Revenue Share, Solar PV Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - New Entrant/Expansion Plans
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
- Key Growth Metrics for North America
- Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, North America
- Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type, North America
- PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Country, North America
- PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Contract Type, North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, North America
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, LATAM
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, PV Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialist Services for FPV/APV
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Specialist Services for BAPV/BIPV
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Solar PV Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake
12. Appendix
- List of O&M Service Providers
