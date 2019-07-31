Global Solid Control Equipment Industry
Solid Control Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Shale Shakers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$474.6 Million by the year 2025, Shale Shakers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$144.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Shale Shakers will reach a market size of US$27 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$534.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aker Solutions ASA (Norway); Baker Hughes, Inc. (USA); Clean Harbors, Inc. (USA); Derrick Equipment Company (USA); Elgin Separation Solutions (USA); GN Solids Control (China); Halliburton (USA); Imdex Ltd (Australia); Kosun Machinery Co., Ltd. (China); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (USA); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); Scomi Group Bhd (Malaysia); Secure Energy Services Inc. (Canada); Weatherly International plc (United Kingdom)
SOLID CONTROL EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solid Control Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Shale Shakers (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Mud Centrifuges (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Desander & Desilter (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Mud Cleaners (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solid Control Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Solid Control Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Onshore (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 5: Onshore (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Onshore (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 7: Offshore (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Offshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Offshore (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Shale Shakers (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Shale Shakers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Shale Shakers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Mud Centrifuges (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Mud Centrifuges (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Mud Centrifuges (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Desander & Desilter (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Desander & Desilter (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Desander & Desilter (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Mud Cleaners (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Mud Cleaners (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Mud Cleaners (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Solid Control Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Shale Shakers (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Mud Centrifuges (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Desander & Desilter (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Mud Cleaners (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Solid Control Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Solid Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Solid Control Equipment Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Solid Control Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Solid Control Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Solid Control Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solid
Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Solid Control Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Solid Control Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 41: Solid Control Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Solid Control Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Solid Control Equipment Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Solid Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Solid Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Solid Control Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Solid Control Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Shale Shakers (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Mud Centrifuges (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Desander & Desilter (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Mud Cleaners (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Solid Control Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Solid Control Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Solid Control Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Solid Control Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Solid Control Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Solid Control Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Solid Control Equipment Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Solid Control Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Solid Control Equipment Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Solid Control Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Solid Control Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Solid Control Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Solid Control Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Solid Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Solid Control Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Solid Control Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Solid Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Solid Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Solid Control Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Solid Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Solid Control Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Solid Control Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Solid Control Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Solid Control Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Solid Control Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Solid Control Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Solid Control Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Solid Control Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Solid Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Solid Control Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Solid Control Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Solid Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Solid Control Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 106: Solid Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Solid Control Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Solid Control Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Solid Control Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Solid Control Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Solid Control Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Solid Control Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Solid Control Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Solid Control Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Solid Control Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Solid Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solid Control
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solid Control Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Solid Control Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Solid Control Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Solid Control Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Solid Control Equipment in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Solid Control Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Solid Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Solid Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Solid Control Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Solid Control Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Solid Control Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Solid Control Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Solid Control Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Solid Control Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Solid Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Solid Control Equipment Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Solid Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Solid Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Solid Control Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Solid Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Solid Control Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Solid Control Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Solid Control Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Solid Control Equipment Historic MARKET by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Solid Control Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solid
Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Solid Control Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Solid Control Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 179: Solid Control Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Solid Control Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Solid Control Equipment Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Solid Control Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solid Control Equipment in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Solid Control Equipment Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Solid Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Solid Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Solid Control Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Solid Control Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Solid Control Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Solid Control Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Solid Control Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Solid Control Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Solid Control Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Solid Control Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Solid Control Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Solid Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Solid Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Solid Control Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Solid Control Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Solid Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA
BAKER HUGHES
CLEAN HARBORS
DERRICK EQUIPMENT COMPANY
ELGIN SEPARATION SOLUTIONS
GN SOLIDS CONTROL
HALLIBURTON
IMDEX
KOSUN MACHINERY
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO
SCHLUMBERGER
SCOMI GROUP BHD
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES
WEATHERLY INTERNATIONAL PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
