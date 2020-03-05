Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Industry

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.8%. Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 23.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) will reach a market size of US$89.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$390.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Adelan Ltd.

Atrex Energy Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

Ceres Power Limited

Convion Ltd.

Elcogen AS

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Hexis AG

SOLIDpower S.p.A.

Sunfire GmbH

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Fuel Cells - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - A Curtain Raiser

Current and Future Analysis

Collaborative Effort - Key to Successful Commercialization

Present Levels of Commercialization

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



SOFCs Takes on Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head-On

Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of

SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector

Growing Demand for Electricity Driving Demand for SOFCs in

Power Sector

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Add to Market Demand for

SOFCs

Positive Outlook for Fuel Cell Integrated Residential CHPs

Efforts in Full Swing to Make SOFC a Mainstream Technology for

APU in Automobiles

Factors Indicating Potential Opportunity for SOFCs in Heavy-

Duty Trucks and Refrigerated Transport Vehicles

Opportunities in Military & Defense Sector

SOFCs Make Perfect Sense for Mobile Networks

The Role of the Government in Driving the Market?s Future

Favorable Government Policies Remain Critical to Success

Investments Pour In, Promising to Expand the Industry?s Scope

Planar SOFC Remains the Dominant SOFC Technology in the Market

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to Developed Countries

Japan - A Unique Case of Environment Driven and Energy Driven

Market

Developing Nations Set to Follow Developed Markets in Adoption

of SOFCs

China on the Verge of a Fuel Cell Boom

Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs

Technological Innovations Promise to Revolutionize SOFC

Manufacturing

Nano Coatings Emerge as Means to Enhance Durability of SOFC

SOFC Demand Not Disruptive to Supplies of Rare Earth Elements

Conventional Power Companies Vie for the SOFC Pie





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

