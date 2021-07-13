Global solutions for IFS Applications are now seamlessly available thanks to a strategic partnership between Enterprise Analytics and ERP Dynamics

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether rolling out across global sites, implementing IFS Cloud or looking for a cross-continent, multilingual support hub, this latest strategic IFS focused partnership makes a global project feel local.

Enterprise Analytics, an industry leader and preferred partner for IFS Applications, today announced a global partnership with Oracle partners and industry specialists, ERP Dynamics. Together, forming Enterprise Analytics Global, the industry leaders will offer a seamless go-to support and services offering for IFS customers.

ERP Dynamics' technology suite puts the user experience at the heart of business systems and processes. Combined with Enterprise Analytics' IFS Partnership, deep system integration knowledge and process understanding, both organisations can support a variety of core business functions on an international scale without ever compromising on quality.

The London based Enterprise Analytics Global will unite industry leaders Robert Mullen, CEO, Kevin Douglas, COO, Abigail Allman, CMO, Eranda Maldeniya, CFO, Nadeera Jayasinghe, CCO, Janaka Bandara, CTO and Executive Directors Lalindu Samaraweera and Pethum Ruhunage in their approach to market. Collaboration on this scale, with the industry's leading innovation ambassadors, is of huge benefit to IFS users globally, particularly those engaging in a rollout or implementing IFS across global sites.

"We're delighted to be joining the Enterprise Analytics group, having worked with the team for a while now we are well aware of the quality of output and level of customer services Enterprise Analytics offer. Our new board consists of senior IFS industry professionals who know and understand the UK and European market requirement for IFS and other business systems solutions and services," - Robert Mullen, CEO, UK and Europe at Enterprise Analytics.

The new formation of Enterprise Analytics Global unites both companies in an effort to strengthen Enterprise Analytics' market presence across the UK, Europe and North America. The partnership will enable the companies to identify new market opportunities where they can expand their capabilities and bring further added value to customers.

"We're proud to offer more value to our customers dispersed across 4 continents, as one of the leading providers of IFS Applications Software, solutions and support globally. The new partnership signifies an important milestone for us. At a time when most organisations have faced uncertainty, we have thrived and expanded," - Eranda Maldeniya, Director, Enterprise Analytics.

About:

ERP Dynamics

Established in 2021, ERP Dynamics are an innovative technology organisation experiencing rapid growth. They are specialists in ERP and bespoke development using ancillary software. Offering expert consultancy on a global scale, they support their clients on their digital transformation journeys from selection and implementation through to user adoption and ongoing support. http://www.erpdynamics.co.uk

Enterprise Analytics

Founded in 2018, IFS Applications partner Enterprise Analytics focuses on improving IFS Applications via implementation, rollouts and adoption across industry. Enterprise Analytics is a preferred supplier of consultancy and support services for IFS Applications internationally. http://www.e-analytics.com

Marketing & Communications Contact:

Abigail Allman

CMO, Enterprise Analytics

e: [email protected]

w: https://www.e-analytics.com

SOURCE Enterprise Analytics

Related Links

www.e-analytics.com

