Global Solvents Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Solvents in Metric Tons by the following Segments: Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789







The Global market is also analyzed by the following Application Markets: Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.



- BASF SE



- BioAmber, Inc.



- BP p.l.c.



- Celanese Corporation



- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789







SOLVENTS MCP-1



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







A Prelude



Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents



Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario



Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term



Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2



through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents







3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS







Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains



Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative Analysis



Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents



North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications



Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption



Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents



Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)



Hexylene Glycol



Isophorone (IPHO)



Mesityl Oxide (MO)



Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)



Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)



Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)



Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market



Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum



Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration



Table 2: Global MEK Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Growing Demand for Acetates



Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline



Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing & Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact



Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents



Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern



Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application



Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot



Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor



Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing



Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance



Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation



Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing



Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process: A Snapshot



Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for Market Growth



Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging



Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly



Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production



Opportunity Indicators:



Table 3: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top



Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top



Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft Construction



Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations



Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding



Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents



Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation



Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems



Trade Statistics



Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers



Table 5: Global Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Global Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated



Table 7: Global Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: Global Imports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated



Table 9: Global Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: Global Imports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW







Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry



Negative Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment Spur Regulatory Legislations



Impact of Solvents on Human Health



Exposure to Domestic Solvents Leads to Asthma in Children



Solvent Exposures during Pregnancy Adversely Affects Offspring



Impact of Solvents on Environment



Overview of Select Regulatory Legislations for Solvents



The US Clean Air Act



The Industrial Emission Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU



European Council Directive 1999/13/EC



Emission Limits Option



Reduction Scheme Option



National Plan Option



European Union (Paints, Varnishes, Vehicle Refinishing Products and Activities) Regulations 2012



Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Paints and Varnishes as per Directive 2004/42/CE



Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Vehicle Refinishing Products as per Directive 2004/42/CE



European Union (Installations and Activities Using Organic Solvents) Regulations 2012



European Union Directive 2009/32/EC



The Globally Harmonised System (GHS) and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Legislation



REACH (1907/2006/EC on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals)



ODS Regulation (EC) No 1005/2009







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Solvents: An Introduction



Key Properties of Solvents



Boiling Point



Density



Hansen Solubility Parameters for Solvents



Health Hazards of Solvents



Protection from Solvents



Classification of Solvents



Alcohols



Methanol



Ethanol



Isopropanol



Others



Butanol



2-Methyl Butanol



Phenol



Ketones



Acetone



Methyl Ethyl Ketone



Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)



Esters



Ethyl Acetate



Butyl Acetate



Ethers



Ethylene Glycol



E-Series Ethers (Glycol Ethers)



Chlorinated Solvents



Methylene Chloride



Perchloroethylene



Trichloroethylene



Others



Chlorinated Fluorocarbons



Chlorobenzene



Chloroform



1,1,1-trichloroethane



Hydrocarbon Solvents



Mineral Spirits



Odorless Mineral Spirits



VM&P Naphtha (Varnish Maker's and Painter's Naphtha)



Xylene and Toluene



Benzene



Alternative Solvents



Green Solvents



Key End-Use Sectors of Solvents



Adhesives



Agricultural Chemicals



Carrier Solvents



Dry Cleaning



Flexible Packaging



House/Car



Metal/Industrial Cleaning



Oil Seed Extraction



Paints and Coatings



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Printing Inks



Rubber/Polymer Manufacture



Other Uses and Applications







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Dow, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eastman: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market



Table 11: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Shell, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Leading Producers and their Solvent Portfolio



Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)



BASF SE (Germany)



BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)



BP p.l.c. (UK)



Celanese Corporation (USA)



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA)



CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA)



Eastman Chemical Company (USA)



Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)



Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)



Huntsman Corporation (USA)



INEOS Group Limited (UK)



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)



Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA)



Sasol Limited (South Africa)



Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)



Solvay S.A. (Belgium)



The Dow Chemical Company (USA)



Union Carbide Corporation (USA)



Total S.A. (France)



6.2 Recent Industry Activity



Zeochem to Acquire Armar AG



Oxiteno New Oxygenated Solvents Platforms



Novacap to Acquire Chemoxy International



Inkemia Green Chemicals Introduces Green Solvent Solutions



Toyochem to Acquire Rights to PSA Technology of Rohm and Haas Chemicals



BASF and Markor Inaugurate New Butanediol Plant in China







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market by Product Segment



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World Historic Review for Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Esters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World Historic Review for Esters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Esters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ethers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: World Historic Review for Ethers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Ethers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: World Historic Review for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: World Historic Review for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market by Application



Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Application - Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: World Historic Review for Solvents by Application - Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



An Insight into Solvents Market



Environmental Issues Shape Market Fortunes



Greener Eco-Friendly Solvents Gathering Momentum



Conventional Solvent Demand Remains Sluggish



Chlorinated Solvents Raise Serious Concerns



Non-Solvent Based Products Affect Demand



Regulatory Scenario



Solvents Industry in the US Remains Under Strict Regulatory Supervision



California to Phase Out Dry Cleaning Solvent, Perc



Use of n-Propyl Bromide Allowed in Certain Applications



Select Statistical Data:



Table 36: US Ethylene Glycol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: US Phenol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: US Acetone Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Export & Import Statistics:



Table 39: US Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: US Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: US Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Regulatory Scenario



Sources of Commercial Solvents in Canada: A Snapshot



Table 46: Canadian Solvents Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Export-Import Statistics:



Table 47: Canadian Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: Canadian Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Solvent Based Coatings Continue to Dominate



B.Market Analytics



Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



An Insight into the Solvent Market



Europe - A Highly Regulated Solvents Market



ReSolve Project for Creating Bio-based Solvents



EU Regulations Curb Toxic Solvents



Chlorinated Solvents on a Continuous Decline



B.Market Analytics



Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 56: European Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 59: European Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 France



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Potential Growth Sectors



B.Market Analytics



Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: French Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 Germany



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



VOC Regulations Approval to Further Minimize Emissions



B.Market Analytics



Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: German Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 The United Kingdom



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



"Green" Dry-Cleaning to Replace Toxic Solvents in Laundries



UK Government Restricts Use of Solvents in Paints



B.Market Analytics



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis



Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis



Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.7 Rest of Europe



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



A Major Chemical Production Hub



B.Market Analytics



Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents



China Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific



Low Labor Costs Promote New Plants in Asia-Pacific



Demand for Ethyl Acetate Soars in Asia



B.Market Analytics



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.1 China



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Acetone Market Sees Rapid Expansion



Rapid Expansion of Chinese Acetate Capacity



PU Adhesives to Drive Demand for Environment Friendly Ethyl Acetate



Pharmaceuticals and Coatings Sectors Opt for Ethyl Acetate



Chinese Acetates Sector Not Without Challenges



MEK



MIBK



End-Uses



B.Market Analytics



Table 88: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 89: Chinese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 90: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



India - A Fast Growing Market for Solvents



B.Market Analytics



Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 Latin America



Market Analysis



Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



An Overview of Chemical Solvents Market in South Africa



Paint and Coating Industry - Largest Market for Green Solvents



B.Market Analytics



Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 177) The United States (52) Canada (6) Japan (14) Europe (56) - France (8) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (3) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (3) Latin America (2) Africa (3)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

