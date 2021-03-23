Global Sonobuoy Market Forecast to Reach USD 178.29 Million by 2024, Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Download Sample Report

The demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as effects on marine life will hamper the market growth.

Sonobuoy Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The introduction of new software for communication will significantly influence the sonobuoy market's growth in this region. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sonobuoy market in North America.

Companies Covered:

ALCEN

General Dynamics Corp.

RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.

Rostec State Corp.

SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.

Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina

Sparton Corp.

Tata Power SED

Thales Group

and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Special purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Function

Market segments

Comparison by Function

Passive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Active - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

