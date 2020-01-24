Global Sound Reinforcement Market Study, 2019-2024 - Growing Number of Sports Events & Tournaments, Concerts, and Live Performances Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sound Reinforcement Market by Product Type (Microphones, Professional Speakers, Audio Mixers, Power Amplifiers), Format (Digital, Analog), End User (Corporate, Education, Large Venue & Events, Hospitality), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sound reinforcement market is expected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2019 to USD 8.5 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the sound reinforcement market can be attributed to the increasing demand for professional audio devices from corporate and educational institutions and the growing incorporation of IoT and audio-visual technologies into professional audio-video devices. Moreover, the increasing number of concerts and live performances is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the sound reinforcement market.

Audio-Technica (Japan), Bose (US), HARMAN (US), MUSIC Group (Philippines), SENNHEISER (Germany), SHURE (US), Sony (Japan), Yamaha (Japan), CODA Audio (Germany), and Audix Microphone (US) are among the major players in the sound reinforcement market.

The microphones segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Increased adoption of microphones in sound reinforcement applications can be attributed to continuous technological innovations taking place in the professional audio industry. The increasing number of upgrades in legacy sound systems and their replacement with new systems is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the microphones segment of the market. Moreover, the growing traction of wireless digital technology globally, coupled with the increased demand for high-quality audio output, is also driving the growth of the market.



The large venues & events segment is estimated to hold the largest size of the sound reinforcement market from 2019 to 2024.



The number of live concerts is expected to increase during the forecast period. Sound amplification systems and advanced microphones are being adopted in large venues and concerts for communicating with a large set of audiences or fans. Sound reinforcement equipment and their associated pro audio-video (AV) systems are important components for the live music concerts.

The rise in number of music bands, live performances, and concerts is expected to contribute to the growth of the sound reinforcement market. Moreover, increase in the corporate sponsorships for music tours, venues, and events is also contributing to the growth of the large venues & events segment of the market. Thus, the increasing number of concerts and live performances worldwide is driving the growth of this segment of the sound reinforcement market.



The sound reinforcement market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, thereby enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The APAC region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for smart education solutions as well. Increasing developments in the field of education and corporates are also expected to create an increased demand for sound reinforcement equipment. The academic institutions and corporate companies in the region have started adopting smart solutions and eLearning solutions, thereby leading to an increased demand for sound reinforcement equipment in APAC.



