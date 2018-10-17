Global Sources Fashion opens today

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Fashion, Hong Kong's largest fashion sourcing event, opens today at AsiaWorld-Expo and runs through October 30. With fashion accessories, footwear, fabrics, underwear and apparel all under one roof, it's an unmissable industry event for sourcing professionals around the world.

Fashion x Technology x Green -- The show offers a complete ecosystem and O2O (online-to-offline) platform for the global fashion industry, from buyers to suppliers to designers, technology vendors, startups, students and service providers, where participants can promote, trade, collaborate, learn and share.

Global Sources Fashion hosts the largest collections of bags and luggage, sports fashion and active lifestyle products, scarves and gloves and underwear and swimwear in Hong Kong. Dedicated national and regional pavilions highlight quality fashion products from countries and regions including Vietnam, India and Xiamen.

Livia Yip, President of Global Sources Fashion Group, said, "We are continuing to build up Global Sources Fashion as the go-to event for fashion sourcing professionals around the world. The show embraces and provides for the must-have style trends in the coming seasons, and looks toward the ways fashion is changing in the longer term, including fashion technology, advances in textiles and new designers."

Global Sources Fashion highlights include:

Rising and Young Designers Corner -- Discover styles and designs by emerging talents and startups from Hong Kong , India , Vietnam , Laos , Philippines , Nepal and Kenya

Discover styles and designs by emerging talents and startups from , , , , , and Fashion Parades -- Models are scheduled to show off the hottest designs from exhibitors and rising designers, as well as Analyst's Choice and Amazon best-selling products live on the catwalk.

Models are scheduled to show off the hottest designs from exhibitors and rising designers, as well as and Amazon best-selling products live on the catwalk. 3Rs Sport Shoes Design Competition -- 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Sport Shoes Design Competition partners with Workshop from The Federation of HK Footwear Ltd, MC Leather Limited, Union Hong Kong and Let IT GROW Conservancy Association Ltd, to feature creative, practical, eco-friendly and fashionable designs

(Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Sport Shoes Design Competition partners with Workshop from The Federation of HK Footwear Ltd, MC Leather Limited, Union Hong Kong and Let IT GROW Conservancy Association Ltd, to feature creative, practical, eco-friendly and fashionable designs Trend Forums -- Color trends for Spring/Summer 2019 by Pantone. Plus, apparel and accessories trend forecasts for Fall/Winter 2019 curated by Fashion Snoops.

Color trends for Spring/Summer 2019 by Pantone. Plus, apparel and accessories trend forecasts for Fall/Winter 2019 curated by Fashion Snoops. Conference Programs -- Industry experts plan to cover fashion trends, new technology applications such as AI and 3D printing in the fashion industry along with sourcing tips.

Industry experts plan to cover fashion trends, new technology applications such as AI and 3D printing in the fashion industry along with sourcing tips. Fashion Tech Zone -- A showcase of smart, eco-friendly and innovative designs. It also includes product demos where selected exhibitors plan to present their newest products.

The shows feature Verified Suppliers from major fashion manufacturing hubs including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Thousands of top buyers are expected to attend the show including Adidas, Avery Dennison, AYE AYE, Colette, eBay, Fossil, GAP, Marubeni, Mothercare, Potpourri, Ralph Lauren, S Oliver, Scarf Home, Sears, Target Australia, Tiffany, United Colors of Benetton and Vivarte.

The Fashion show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, Fashion Accessories & Footwear and Fashion Apparel & Fabrics -- all accessible from GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services aims to help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and enable them to source more efficiently. This includes more than 600 exhibitors who accept small orders, an Online Retail 101 conference highlighting eCommerce strategy and marketing techniques, and a special fashion parade on what's hot on Amazon, as well as the Global Sources Summit. Voted Best Amazon Conference in the 2017 Seller Awards, this three-day conference helps intermediate and advanced Amazon and e-commerce sellers source from Asia. The conference content can be found at https://www.globalsources.com/TRADESHOW/HONGKONG-FASHION/CONFERENCE.HTM

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors, find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos on the hottest products.

Opening hours for the show are:

October 27-29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook(@GSExpos) and Twitter (@globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities.

Press Contact

Lierence Li

Tel: (852) 2814-5580

e-mail: lierenceli@globalsources.com

