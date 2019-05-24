Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Report 2019:Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soy and milk protein ingredients market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2013-2018

Protein plays a vital role in the everyday diet of human beings as it assists growth and healing in the body. However, as humans are incapable of producing proteins on their own, they rely on animals and plants for meeting their requirements.

Some of the sources of animal proteins are milk, eggs, fish, meat, and gelatin, whereas, plant protein sources include peas, soy, rice, wheat, and canola. Amongst these, soy and milk protein products have gained immense popularity among the vegan and vegetarian consumers, respectively.

Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Drivers:

One of the recent trends in the food industry is the growing consumer inclination towards protein-rich food products which has resulted in the augmented demand for soy and milk protein ingredients. This shift can be accredited to the inflating disposable incomes, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising awareness among consumers on health and wellness.

As soy protein ingredients are also rich in iron, fiber, calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B, lecithin and polyunsaturated fats, they are rapidly substituting meat and eggs in the preparation of various food products which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these ingredients.

There has been a significant rise in the demand for milk protein ingredients from sports and fitness enthusiasts. In order to aid their muscle growth, they depend on ready-to-drink milk protein supplements, such as whey or casein. Besides this, escalating demand for functional ingredients in the preparation of infant formulas and animal feed are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market

6.1 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1.1 Soy Protein Isolate

6.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

6.1.3 Textured Soy Protein

6.2 Market Breakup by Application

6.2.1 Food and Beverages

6.2.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.2.3 Animal Feed

6.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.3 Market Breakup by Region



7 Global Milk Protein Ingredients Market

7.1 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1.1 Casein

7.1.2 Whey Protein Hydrolysates

7.1.3 Milk Protein Concentrate

7.1.4 Whey Protein Concentrates

7.1.5 Whey Protein Isolate

7.1.6 WPC35

7.2 Market Breakup by Application

7.2.1 Food and Beverages

7.2.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

7.2.3 Animal Feed

7.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Market Breakup by Region



8 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strengths

8.3 Weaknesses

8.4 Opportunities

8.5 Threats



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Research and Development

9.3 Raw Material Procurement

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Marketing

9.6 Distribution

9.7 End-Use



10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Degree of Competition

10.5 Threat of New Entrants

10.6 Threat of Substitutes



11 Price Analysis

11.1 Price Indicators

11.2 Price Structure

11.3 Margin Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

12.3.2 Arla Foods

12.3.3 DuPont (DowDuPont)

12.3.4 Cargill, Inc.

12.3.5 Kerry group

12.3.6 Associated British Foods

12.3.7 Charotar Casein Company

12.3.8 Dean Foods

12.3.9 Fonterra

12.3.10 Glanbia

12.3.11 Milk Specialties

12.3.12 Omega Protein

12.3.13 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.,Ltd.

12.3.14 Scoular

12.3.15 Solbar Industries

12.3.16 FrieslandCampina DMV



