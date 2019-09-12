Global Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Trends and Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives: Trends and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an overview of the global market for soy-based adhesives. Analyses of global market trends use data from 2017 (considered the base year), 2018 and forecasts for 2023 with projections of CAGR for the forecast period.
A soy-based adhesive is a type of adhesive formulated using soy flour and a proprietary cross-linking resin, which are blended together. The product is a water-based system. The resin reacts with the protein in the soy flour forming a durable, water-resistant thermoset adhesive that is comparable in strength and performance with petroleum-based adhesives.
Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used only on specific substrates for specific functions. The product is particularly designed for certain conditions and environments. The product works under extreme pressure conditions; as a result, the product is called a pressure-sensitive adhesive.
Soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are non-reactive adhesives and perform only when the pressure is applied. The soy-based pressure-sensitive adhesive forms a bond under pressure; no solvent, water or heat is required to activate the adhesive. The product is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim and a wide variety of other products.
With developments across industries, growing applications and the need for advanced technologies, there have been developments and advancements in the adhesive space. With new government regulations across the globe to protect animal and human life, the demand for bio-based and environmentally friendly adhesives has increased. Along with the rising demand for renewable products, there has been a demand for a new class of advanced adhesive products. A new class of renewable pressure-sensitive adhesive can be designed and developed from soybean oil.
The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global soy-based adhesive market and current trends within the industry.
The Report Includes:
- Discussion of technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and information on prospects of each segment with increasing newer applications
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global soy-based adhesives market, including Cargill, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, Iowa State University, Oregon State University, and Solenis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goal and Objectives
- Market Definition and Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction
- The ''Mussels Phenomenon''
- Advancements in Soy-Based Adhesive Technology and Applications
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Soy-Based Adhesives
- Technology Background
- Environmental Advantages of Soy-Based Adhesives
- Cost and Performance Benefits of Soy-Based Adhesives
- Advancements in Soy-Based Adhesives for Better Performance
- Upcoming Trends
Chapter 3 Use of Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
- Overview
- Technological Advancements
- Requirement for Adhesives for Wood Applications
- Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives for Wood Applications
- Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Plywood Application
- Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Oriented Strand Board Application
- Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Particleboard Application
- Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Used for Medium-Density Fiberboard Application
- Soy-Based Adhesive Developments
- Patents on Soy-Based Adhesives
Chapter 4 Soy-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Market
- Overview
- Market by Region
- Market Attractiveness
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Cargill
- Franklin Adhesives And Polymers
- Iowa State University
- Oregon State University
- Solenis
Chapter 6 Appendix: Acronyms
- Acronyms
- Report Sources
