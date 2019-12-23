Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment, End User, Application, and Satellite Communication Service - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $119.78 Billion by 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834239/?utm_source=PRN

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

• What are the major factors resulting in the emerging trends within the space ground station equipment and application industry?

• What is the expected market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global space ground station equipment market to be evaluated in 2019?

• What is the expected competitive strength analysis of space ground station equipment market?

• What is the global space ground station equipment market size in terms of revenue ($million) and volume (million units) from 2019 to 2024?

• Which end user is expected to be dominant in the space ground station equipment market in the forecast period?

• What is the revenue expected to be generated by the different applications in the space ground station equipment market during the forecast period?

• Which type of equipment in space ground station equipment market occupied the highest share in the space ground station equipment market in 2018?

• How is the space ground station equipment market expected to evolve in the coming years?

• How is each segment of the global space ground station equipment (by communication service) expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2024?

• Who are the key players investing in new technologies in ground stations and related equipment?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the competitive strength of the key players?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2024?



Space Ground Station Equipment Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The global space ground station equipment market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.32% by value and 3.81% by volume, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global space ground station equipment market in 2018. Major countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and China are the most prominent countries in the space ground station equipment market. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to an increasing requirement of satellite connecting infrastructure to attain sustainability.



A ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed to provide a connecting path for telecommunication of spacecraft with the end-user devices.Ground stations are established on the earth surface and these communicate with the satellites in real time by transmitting and receiving radio frequency waves.



The ground station includes several elements such as antenna system, telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) equipment, control center, RF equipment, and gateways.The establishment of a ground station depends upon multiple aspects such as application of satellite, coverage, orbital path, data rate, cost, and accessibility, among other factors.



Apart from these ground stations, there exists customer equipment which communicate directly with satellites or through gateways of ground stations. These customer equipment are used at consumer's end and constitute a huge portion of global space ground station equipment market.



Expert Quote



"With the huge growth in small satellites, there has been an emergence of new companies which are increasingly investing in the development of ground station network for small satellites. For instance, Leaf Space, an Italy-based company founded in 2014 has four operational ground stations in Lithuania, Italy, Ireland and Spain as of November 2019, and is planning to expand it further to 20 ground stations by late 2020."



Scope of the Global Space Ground Station Equipment Market



The global space ground station equipment market research provides detailed market information for the demand for space ground station equipment in the current scenario as well as through the forecast period. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the global space ground station equipment market outlook in terms of market drivers, trends, and technological developments, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global space ground station equipment market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by equipment, end user, application, satellite communication service, and region.



Market Segmentation



Space ground station is equipped with a number of equipment broadly classified into consumer and network segment.Consumer is the dominant segment in the market and includes satellite navigation equipment, broadband equipment, dish antenna, satellite radios and mobile satellite terminals.



Network segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of satellites which will consequently require higher number of ground stations or small earth stations, globally. Network equipment segment is further categorized into network operation center (NOCs) equipment, VSAT equipment, antennas, power units, gateways, and test and monitoring equipment.



Space ground station equipment are used in multiple applications such as navigation, earth observation, and communication.Navigation is the dominant segment in the market due to increasing digitalization which predominantly utilizes navigation services for positioning, navigating and timing.



Whereas, communication segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of broadband and narrowband satellites which will consequently require higher number of equipment to enable connectivity.



Space ground station equipment serve base for satellite communication services such as fixed and mobile satellite services.Fixed satellite service is the dominant segment in the market due to high penetration of dish TVs, globally.



Mobile satellite service segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for equipment that can enable connectivity while in motion.



Space ground station equipment cater to different end users such as government and military, commercial, consumer, and enterprise.Consumer is the dominant segment in the market due to high adoption of satellite dish and navigation equipment.



Enterprise segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to anticipation of high adoption of satellite terminals which will enable them to incorporate automation with seamless flexibility to switch between terrestrial and satellite connectivity.



The space ground station equipment market is segregated, by region, under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is also provided.



Key Companies in the Global Space Ground Station Equipment Industry



The key market players in the global space ground station equipment market include Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Echostar Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks, GomSpace, Inmarsat, Kratos, Kongsberg Satellite Services, Marlink, Infostellar, Swedish Space Corporations, Thales Group and Viasat, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Middle East

• Africa

• Latin America



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834239/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

