Global Space Industry Ecosystem Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Cheaper New Space Capabilities for Evolving Requirements Across Industries & New Investments for NewSpace Companies

Mar 30, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Industry Ecosystem Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the assessment of the global space industry ecosystem, specifically regarding recent developments in 2019 to 2021 timeline.
The study briefly covers the ecosystem trends from an investment, contracts, and key participants (who gained the investors/contracts) perspective. This study will help you become familiar with space participants who won contracts from key space agencies. It will also familiarize you with space companies that gained investors from 2019 to 2021.
The study discusses key growth opportunities from a NewSpace perspective, which can help both the space industry participants and investors (existing and new). Multiple commercial space market participants (NewSpace) are entering the space industry and attracting new investments along with established incumbents. New investors include individuals and professionally managed investment firms, and all are investing across every space industry segment with a focus on growing NewSpace markets.
Key Issues Addressed:
- Which key space market participants won contracts from key space agencies (2019 to 2021)?
- Who invested in space companies (2019 to 2021)?
- Which space companies gained investors (2019 to 2021)?
- What investment trends, drivers, and restraints were observed in the space industry ecosystem?
- What are the future growth opportunities for existing and new space investors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers for the Global Space Industry
- Growth Restraints for the Global Space Industry
- Key Space Agencies and Contracts Issued
- Key Space Investments by Government Space Agencies
- Key Space Market Participants That Gained Investors
- Key Investors of Space Companies
- Increasing Investment Trend within the Space Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Cheaper New Space Capabilities for Evolving Requirements Across Industries
- Growth Opportunity 2: New Investment for NewSpace Companies
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Investment for Deep Space Missions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utsdvs
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article