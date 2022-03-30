Global Space Industry Ecosystem Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Cheaper New Space Capabilities for Evolving Requirements Across Industries & New Investments for NewSpace Companies

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Industry Ecosystem Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the assessment of the global space industry ecosystem, specifically regarding recent developments in 2019 to 2021 timeline.

The study briefly covers the ecosystem trends from an investment, contracts, and key participants (who gained the investors/contracts) perspective. This study will help you become familiar with space participants who won contracts from key space agencies. It will also familiarize you with space companies that gained investors from 2019 to 2021.



The study discusses key growth opportunities from a NewSpace perspective, which can help both the space industry participants and investors (existing and new). Multiple commercial space market participants (NewSpace) are entering the space industry and attracting new investments along with established incumbents. New investors include individuals and professionally managed investment firms, and all are investing across every space industry segment with a focus on growing NewSpace markets.

Key Issues Addressed:

Which key space market participants won contracts from key space agencies (2019 to 2021)?

Who invested in space companies (2019 to 2021)?

Which space companies gained investors (2019 to 2021)?

What investment trends, drivers, and restraints were observed in the space industry ecosystem?

What are the future growth opportunities for existing and new space investors?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the Global Space Industry

Growth Restraints for the Global Space Industry

Key Space Agencies and Contracts Issued

Key Space Investments by Government Space Agencies

Key Space Market Participants That Gained Investors

Key Investors of Space Companies

Increasing Investment Trend within the Space Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Cheaper New Space Capabilities for Evolving Requirements Across Industries

Growth Opportunity 2: New Investment for NewSpace Companies

Growth Opportunity 3: New Investment for Deep Space Missions

