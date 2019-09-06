Global Space Industry Outlook Report 2019-2025: Satellite Manufacturing, Launch Services, Downstream, Ground Stations and Satellite Networks, Value Chain

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Industry Outlook, 2019 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space industry, across the value chain, is witnessing disruption from the influx of new space systems, products, and services. The industry is becoming highly competitive and a major focus is on developing flexible and affordable solutions for end customers. Satellite platforms are becoming more agile and robust with the execution of software-based satellites, electric propulsion systems, and spot beam offerings.



Competition in the launch services market is pulling prices down and participants are increasingly investing in reusable vehicle capabilities. New entrants with the mega-constellation based business model are planning to disrupt both the connectivity and earth observation markets by offering affordable competitive and complementary solutions.



Multiple participants are planning to use satellite constellation to offer affordable connectivity and earth observation services. This is leading to a ramped-up demand for manufacturing and launch services. The existing capabilities are not sufficient to meet this upcoming unprecedented demand. The major requirements are low-cost, low-lead time manufacturing and on-demand services.



Industry participants are investing in serial production capabilities and dedicated launch services in order to bridge the upstream gap between demand and the supply. The ground segment is considered as a major bottleneck for the success of upcoming constellations. Development of low-cost platforms compatible ground systems will be a key business/revenue driver for low earth orbit based constellations.



RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS



Key deliverable detail:

Satellite Manufacturing

Market size and forecast till 2030, by scenario, region, mass class, user segment, and application



Competitive landscape, satellite, and subsystem manufacturers, 2018



Key trends, disruptions, and new business models

Launch Services

Market size and forecast till 2030, both units and revenues, by scenario, region, mass class, user segment, and application



Competitive landscape, 2018



Customer behavior, key technologies, and new business models

Downstream Application

SATCOM market: Size and forecast till 2025, by services and region



SATCOM market: Competitive landscape, 2018



SATCOM market: Key trends, new services, and new business models



EO Market: Competitive landscape



EO market: Key trends and new products

Satellite navigation market, 2018

Ground Stations and Satellite Networks



Small satellite ground stations



Key trends, technologies, product/services, and new business models



Innovations in satellite networks

Industry Value Chain

Value chain participants



Investments in the space industry, 2018



Industry consolidation and key partnerships: impact analysis



Government agencies and their plan

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2019

Top Trends of 2018

Key Findings

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Industry Segmentations

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services Market Segmentations

Forecast Scenario Definitions

SATCOM Market-Regional Segmentation

SATCOM Market-Services Segmentation

Key Research Questions

Satellite Manufacturing

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

Revenue Forecast by User Segments

Revenue Forecast by Region

Satellite Manufacturers Competitive Landscape, 2018

Satellite Systems Manufacturers' Competitive Landscape, 2018

Paradigm Shift in Satellite Manufacturing Philosophy

Disruptive Technologies

New Business Models

Satellite Manufacturing Industry Outlook, 2019

Launch Services

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenario

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Mass Class

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Application

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by User Segment

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Region

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Application

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Region

Launch Service Providers Competitive Landscape, 2018

Small Satellite Launch Vehicles

Customer Behavior-Evolving Small-satellite Operators' Needs

Key Technologies Impacting the Launch Services Market

New Business Models

Satellite Launch Services Outlook, 2019

Satellite Downstream Applications

SATCOM Market Forecast by Services

SATCOM Market Forecast by Region

SATCOM Market-Competitive Landscape, 2018

Key Trends-SATCOM Constellations

Key Trends-Evolving End-user Need

New Service-Convergence of 5G and Satellite Network

New Business Model

SATCOM Market Outlook, 2019

EO Market Competitive Landscape, 2018

Key Trends-EO Constellations

Key Trends-Imagery to Insight

New Product-Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Small Satellites

Satellite Navigation Market, 2018

EO and Navigation Market Outlook, 2019

Ground Stations and Satellite Networks

Small Satellite Ground Stations

Small Satellite Commercial Ground Station-Locations

New Service-Uberization of Ground Stations

New Technology-Space-based Relay Station

New Product-Flat Panel Antenna

New Business Model-Uberization of Ground Stations

Innovations in Satellite Networks

Ground Stations and Satellite Network Outlook, 2019

Space Industry Value Chain

Space Industry Value Chain Participants

Investments in the Space Ecosystem, 2018

Evolving Value Chain Dynamics-Extended Roles

Industry Consolidation

Constellations' Impact on the Value Chain-OneWeb Case Study

Key Partnerships-Seamless Air Alliance

Government Space Agencies and Their Major Plans

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Industry Ecosystem

Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Conclusions

Annexure

Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

Revenue Forecast by User Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenario

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Mass Class

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Application

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by User Segment

Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Region

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Scenario

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Application

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment

Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Region

SATCOM Market Forecast by Services

SATCOM Market Forecast by Region

Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Arianespace

AT&T

Boeing

Eutelsat

Intelsat

Kongsberg Satelite Services

Planet

SES

Telespazio

