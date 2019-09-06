Global Space Industry Outlook Report 2019-2025: Satellite Manufacturing, Launch Services, Downstream, Ground Stations and Satellite Networks, Value Chain
Sep 06, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Industry Outlook, 2019 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The space industry, across the value chain, is witnessing disruption from the influx of new space systems, products, and services. The industry is becoming highly competitive and a major focus is on developing flexible and affordable solutions for end customers. Satellite platforms are becoming more agile and robust with the execution of software-based satellites, electric propulsion systems, and spot beam offerings.
Competition in the launch services market is pulling prices down and participants are increasingly investing in reusable vehicle capabilities. New entrants with the mega-constellation based business model are planning to disrupt both the connectivity and earth observation markets by offering affordable competitive and complementary solutions.
Multiple participants are planning to use satellite constellation to offer affordable connectivity and earth observation services. This is leading to a ramped-up demand for manufacturing and launch services. The existing capabilities are not sufficient to meet this upcoming unprecedented demand. The major requirements are low-cost, low-lead time manufacturing and on-demand services.
Industry participants are investing in serial production capabilities and dedicated launch services in order to bridge the upstream gap between demand and the supply. The ground segment is considered as a major bottleneck for the success of upcoming constellations. Development of low-cost platforms compatible ground systems will be a key business/revenue driver for low earth orbit based constellations.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Key deliverable detail:
- Satellite Manufacturing
- Market size and forecast till 2030, by scenario, region, mass class, user segment, and application
- Competitive landscape, satellite, and subsystem manufacturers, 2018
- Key trends, disruptions, and new business models
- Launch Services
- Market size and forecast till 2030, both units and revenues, by scenario, region, mass class, user segment, and application
- Competitive landscape, 2018
- Customer behavior, key technologies, and new business models
- Downstream Application
- SATCOM market: Size and forecast till 2025, by services and region
- SATCOM market: Competitive landscape, 2018
- SATCOM market: Key trends, new services, and new business models
- EO Market: Competitive landscape
- EO market: Key trends and new products
- Satellite navigation market, 2018
- Ground Stations and Satellite Networks
- Small satellite ground stations
- Key trends, technologies, product/services, and new business models
- Innovations in satellite networks
- Industry Value Chain
- Value chain participants
- Investments in the space industry, 2018
- Industry consolidation and key partnerships: impact analysis
- Government agencies and their plan
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for 2019
- Top Trends of 2018
- Key Findings
Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Industry Segmentations
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services Market Segmentations
- Forecast Scenario Definitions
- SATCOM Market-Regional Segmentation
- SATCOM Market-Services Segmentation
- Key Research Questions
Satellite Manufacturing
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Mass Class
- Revenue Forecast by User Segments
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Satellite Manufacturers Competitive Landscape, 2018
- Satellite Systems Manufacturers' Competitive Landscape, 2018
- Paradigm Shift in Satellite Manufacturing Philosophy
- Disruptive Technologies
- New Business Models
- Satellite Manufacturing Industry Outlook, 2019
Launch Services
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenario
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Mass Class
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Application
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by User Segment
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Region
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Application
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Region
- Launch Service Providers Competitive Landscape, 2018
- Small Satellite Launch Vehicles
- Customer Behavior-Evolving Small-satellite Operators' Needs
- Key Technologies Impacting the Launch Services Market
- New Business Models
- Satellite Launch Services Outlook, 2019
Satellite Downstream Applications
- SATCOM Market Forecast by Services
- SATCOM Market Forecast by Region
- SATCOM Market-Competitive Landscape, 2018
- Key Trends-SATCOM Constellations
- Key Trends-Evolving End-user Need
- New Service-Convergence of 5G and Satellite Network
- New Business Model
- SATCOM Market Outlook, 2019
- EO Market Competitive Landscape, 2018
- Key Trends-EO Constellations
- Key Trends-Imagery to Insight
- New Product-Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Small Satellites
- Satellite Navigation Market, 2018
- EO and Navigation Market Outlook, 2019
Ground Stations and Satellite Networks
- Small Satellite Ground Stations
- Small Satellite Commercial Ground Station-Locations
- New Service-Uberization of Ground Stations
- New Technology-Space-based Relay Station
- New Product-Flat Panel Antenna
- New Business Model-Uberization of Ground Stations
- Innovations in Satellite Networks
- Ground Stations and Satellite Network Outlook, 2019
Space Industry Value Chain
- Space Industry Value Chain Participants
- Investments in the Space Ecosystem, 2018
- Evolving Value Chain Dynamics-Extended Roles
- Industry Consolidation
- Constellations' Impact on the Value Chain-OneWeb Case Study
- Key Partnerships-Seamless Air Alliance
- Government Space Agencies and Their Major Plans
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Industry Ecosystem
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Key Conclusions
Annexure
- Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Mass Class
- Revenue Forecast by User Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Scenario
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Mass Class
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Application
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by User Segment
- Satellite Launch Demand Forecast by Region
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Scenario
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Mass Class
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Application
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by User Segment
- Launch Demand Revenue Forecast by Region
- SATCOM Market Forecast by Services
- SATCOM Market Forecast by Region
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- Arianespace
- AT&T
- Boeing
- Eutelsat
- Intelsat
- Kongsberg Satelite Services
- Planet
- SES
- Telespazio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jj76z1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article