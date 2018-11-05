Global Spandex (Value, Volume) Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Demand of Athleisure Wear and Compression Garments

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Spandex Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning), By Application (Textile, Medical Care, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market value of Spandex is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9.56% during 2018 - 2023.

The textile segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of athleisure wear and compression garments. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017.

Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as rising population along with growing application of spandex fiber in various end-user industries like automobiles. The spandex fiber is characterized by exceptional stretch and recover properties with relatively higher elongation at break values. These characteristics entail its wide-scale use across a diverse set of applications in textile & clothing and healthcare industries.



Scope of the Report



Global Spandex Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Spandex Market - By value, By Volume

By Production Process - Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning

By Applications - Textile, Medical Care and Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis - Hyosung Corporation, DowDupont, Invista, Teijin Ltd., Assahi Kasei, Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:





1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Spandex Product Outlook



5. Global Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 Global Spandex Market, By Value (2013-2017) (USD Million)

5.2 Global Spandex Market, By Value (2018-2023) (USD Million)

5.3 Global Spandex Market, By Volume (2013-2017) (1000 tonnes)

5.4 Global Spandex Market, By Volume (2018-2023) (1000 tonnes)

5.5 Global Spandex Market Share, By Production Capacity (%)



6. Global Spandex Market: By Production Technology

6.1 Global Spandex Market, Dry Spinning Production Process (2013-2023) (USD Million)

6.2 Global Spandex Market, Wet Spinning Production Process (2013-2023) (USD Million)



7. Global Spandex Market: By Applications

7.1 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Textile), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)

7.2 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Medical Care), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)

7.3 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Other), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)



8. Global Spandex Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)

8.1.1 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region,2017 (%)

8.2.2 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region,2023 (%)



9. North America Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Europe Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast



11. APAC Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast



12. ROW Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast



13 Global Spandex Polymer Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Spandex Market Drivers

13.2 Global Spandex Market Challenges

13.3 Global Spandex Market Trends



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Hyosung

14.2 Invista

14.3 DowDupont

14.4 Teijin Ltd.

14.5 Asahia Kasei

14.6 Toray



