Global Spandex (Value, Volume) Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Demand of Athleisure Wear and Compression Garments
17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Spandex Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning), By Application (Textile, Medical Care, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market value of Spandex is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 9.56% during 2018 - 2023.
The textile segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of athleisure wear and compression garments. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global market in 2017.
Additionally, APAC will remain to be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as rising population along with growing application of spandex fiber in various end-user industries like automobiles. The spandex fiber is characterized by exceptional stretch and recover properties with relatively higher elongation at break values. These characteristics entail its wide-scale use across a diverse set of applications in textile & clothing and healthcare industries.
Scope of the Report
Global Spandex Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Global Spandex Market - By value, By Volume
- By Production Process - Dry Spinning and Wet Spinning
- By Applications - Textile, Medical Care and Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Company Analysis - Hyosung Corporation, DowDupont, Invista, Teijin Ltd., Assahi Kasei, Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Spandex Product Outlook
5. Global Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 Global Spandex Market, By Value (2013-2017) (USD Million)
5.2 Global Spandex Market, By Value (2018-2023) (USD Million)
5.3 Global Spandex Market, By Volume (2013-2017) (1000 tonnes)
5.4 Global Spandex Market, By Volume (2018-2023) (1000 tonnes)
5.5 Global Spandex Market Share, By Production Capacity (%)
6. Global Spandex Market: By Production Technology
6.1 Global Spandex Market, Dry Spinning Production Process (2013-2023) (USD Million)
6.2 Global Spandex Market, Wet Spinning Production Process (2013-2023) (USD Million)
7. Global Spandex Market: By Applications
7.1 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Textile), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)
7.2 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Medical Care), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)
7.3 Global Spandex Market, By Application (Other), By Value (2013-2023) (USD Million)
8. Global Spandex Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region : Breakdown (%)
8.1.1 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region,2017 (%)
8.2.2 Global Spandex Market Size, By Region,2023 (%)
9. North America Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast
10. Europe Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast
11. APAC Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast
12. ROW Spandex Market: Growth and Forecast
13 Global Spandex Polymer Market Dynamics
13.1 Global Spandex Market Drivers
13.2 Global Spandex Market Challenges
13.3 Global Spandex Market Trends
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Hyosung
14.2 Invista
14.3 DowDupont
14.4 Teijin Ltd.
14.5 Asahia Kasei
14.6 Toray
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2k8hmc/global_spandex?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article