Global Spatial OMICS Market: Driven by the growing potential of spatial OMICS as a cancer diagnostic tool and increasing adoption of spatial OMICS in drug discovery and development |CAGR: 10.3%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a tremendous growth in revenue of the market for global spatial OMICS market from US$ 254.3 Million in 2021 to US$ 506.6 Million by 2028. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Spatial OMICS consists of various analyses for numerous diverse studies such as epigenomics, proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics and lipidomic. Also, the spatial analysis provides much better molecular studies through spatial information. Spatial OMICS provides an opportunity of exploring new signal modalities by granting high resolution mapping of expression profiles of cell tissues and thus brining a paradigm shift in ECM research activities.

Based on sample type, the FFPE segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the rise in examination, experimental research and diagnostic progress. Whereas, fresh frozen segment is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market during forecast period. Moreover, on the basis of end use, the academic & translational research institutes segment is estimated to have the highest market share during the forecast period owing to a surge in government grants, funds for research as well as the increased research focus on spatial genomics and other areas. Furthermore, in terms of technology, spatial genomics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period owing to the ability of its technology to visualize proteins in their native cellular environment. Also, based on product, consumable segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the high utilization of consumables for research purposes. In addition to this, based on workflow, instrumental analysis segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing number of advancements with respect to the instruments such as mass spectrometers and microscopes. Moreover, based on region, North America is projected to have the largest hold in the global spatial OMICS market during forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Drivers

Growing potential of spatial OMICS as a cancer diagnostic tool and increasing adoption of spatial OMICS in drug discovery and development will boost the market for spatial OMICS. Spatial transcriptomics is steadily demonstrating potential for addressing the limitations of both bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing by using spatially-barcoded microarray probes for capturing and sequencing mRNA from frozen tissue sections. This new technique provides an opportunity to understand the mechanisms which drive the unique cell interactions which occur at the tumor border thus helps immensely in cancer diagnosis. Hence, growing potential of spatial OMICS as a cancer diagnostic tool is expected to fuel the market growth, as it drives a lot of research activities in this segment. Moreover, spatial transcriptomics and genomics has various applications in drug discovery and development, apart from the research applications and act as essential tools in accelerating the process of drug discovery as well as development. All these factors are expected to boost the adoption of spatial OMICS in drug discovery and development processes, hence boosting the market growth.

Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals for handling instruments and carrying out research activities are major restraining factors faced by spatial OMICS, which hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, transcriptome analysis consists of using more complex techniques for studying biological entities in a laboratory setup. The technique involves labor-intensive methods for performing experiments and also needs skilled expertise. Therefore, lack of skilled professionals is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

Opportunity

Growing usage of spatial OMICS for biomarker identification are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players to grow in the market. The identification of disease biomarkers through OMICS data can not only help in the stratification of diverse patient cohorts but can also provide early diagnostic information, which might improve patient management and potentially prevent the adverse outcomes.

Regional Analysis

US holds a major share in terms of revenue in the North America Spatial OMICS Market in 2021

U.S. dominated the North America spatial OMICS market in 2021. Whereas, Mexico is expected to project the highest CAGR in the North America spatial OMICS market during the forecast period. Among the sample type, FFPE holds the largest market size in 2021, whereas the fresh frozen segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period because the frozen sample is the optimal source of DNA for whole-genome sequencing of cancer patients. Moreover, by technology the spatial transcriptomics segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Poland is expected to project the highest CAGR in the Europe Spatial OMICS Market during the forecast period

Germany holds a major share in terms of revenue in the market in 2021. Whereas, Poland is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end use, academic & translational research institutes segment held the largest market size in 2021 owing to growing adoption of spatial OMICS for translating real-time tissue responses for an external agent for technological adoption in the segment. Furthermore, the spatial transcriptomics technology segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to rapid advancements in sequencing technologies and rise in chronic diseases.

China is the highest share holder country in the Asia Pacific Spatial OMICS Market in 2021

Based on country, China held the major share in the APAC spatial OMICS market in 2021. Whereas, India is expected to project the highest CAGR in the APAC spatial OMICS market during the forecast period as several companies are collaboratively introducing an agreement for strengthening the biological research and development activities. On the basis of product, the consumables segment held the dominant share in 2021 owing to its high utilization for research purposes in numerous fields. Furthermore, based on workflow, the sample preparation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period.

South Africa is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR during forecast period in the MEA Spatial OMICS Market

South Africa is expected to project the highest CAGR in the MEA spatial OMICS market during the forecast period. By technology, the spatial transcriptomics segment held the largest market share in 2021. Also, on the basis of product, the consumables segment held the dominant share in 2021. Whereas, among the sample type, fresh frozen segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight

Global Spatial OMICS Market is highly competitive in order to increase their presence in the marketplace. Some of the key players operating in the global spatial OMICS market include 10x Genomics, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher, Bio-Techne, Fluidigm Corporation and Bruker among others.

Segmentation Overview

Global Spatial OMICS Market is segmented based on sample type, end use, technology, product, workflow and region. The industry trends in global spatial OMICS market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace. Following are the different segments of the Global Spatial OMICS Market:

By Sample Type segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

FFPE



Fresh Froze

By End Use segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

Academic & Translational Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Technology segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

Spatial Transcriptomics



Spatial Proteomics



Spatial Genomics

By Product segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

Instrument



Consumables



Software

By Workflow segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

Sample Preparation



Instrumental Analysis



Data Analysis

By Region segment of the Global Spatial OMICS Market is sub-segmented into:

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA

