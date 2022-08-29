Global Spatial Omics Market to Surpass US$ 547 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

Aug 29, 2022, 13:30 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global spatial omics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 267 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Spatial Omics Market:
Key trends in the market include increasing cancers population, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the spatial omics market.
For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in the U.S colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in men and in women, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths when men and women are combined. It's expected to cause about 52,580 deaths during 2022.
Moreover, existing players of the market are helping innovators in developing their product ahead. For instance, in May 2021, Akoya Bioscience, Inc. the spatial biology company has announced that its first of a kind imaging innovator network now accepting applications from innovators with ambition to disrupt the field of spatial biology through cutting edge applications.
Furthermore, key players operating in the global spatial omics market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in June 2021, Akoya Bioscience, Inc. the spatial biology company has announced collaboration with AstraZeneca to advance new multiplex immunofluorescence workflows and spatial biomarker signatures, based on Akoya's Phenoptics platform. The agreement between two companies has aim of elucidating the immune biology of cancer, in greater detail, to streamline drug development, clinical trials, and biomarker discovery.
Key Market Takeaways:
- The global spatial omics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4 % over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches.
- Among technology type, spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for largest market share in 2022.
- Key players operating in the global spatial omics market include 10x Genomics, Akoya Bioscience Inc., Biognosys AG, BioSpyder Technologies, Bio-Techne, Bruker, Brooks Automation Inc., Danaher Corporation, Diagenode Diagnostics, Fluidigm Corporation, IonPath Inc., Millennium Science Pty Ltd, NanoString Technologies, PerkinElmer, Rebus Biosystems, Ultivue Inc., Vizgen Corp, Dovetail Genomics, S2 Genomics, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Spatial Omics Market, By Technology Type:
- Spatial Proteomics
- Spatial Transcriptomics
- Spatial Genomics
Global Spatial Omics Market, By Product Type:
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software
Global Spatial Omics Market, By Workflow:
- Sample Preparation
- Instrumental Analysis
- Data Analysis
Global Spatial Omics Market, By Sample Type:
- FFPE
- Fresh Frozen
Global Spatial Omics Market, By End User:
- Academics & Translational Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Global Spatial Omics Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
