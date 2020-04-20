Global Special Education Software Industry
Special Education Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Special Education Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Special Education Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$57 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Special Education Software will reach a market size of US$245.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$213.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Crick Software Ltd.
- Excent Corporation
- Kurzweil Education
- Merit Software
- MindPlay Inc.
- Monarch Teaching Technologies Inc.
- Oasys LLC
- Tobii Dynavox
- Tyler Technologies Inc.
- Widgit Software Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Special Education: Addressing Learning Needs of Special Needs
Children
Recent Market Activity
Advancing EdTech Market to Benefit Special Needs Education Sector
Education Software - A Critical Component of EdTech Market
Special Education Software: Facilitating Learning among Special
Needs Students
Global Competitor Market Shares
Special Education Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Assistive Educational Technology Comes to the Aid of Students
with Disabilities
Types of Assistive Technology by Domain - A Snapshot
Laptops, Computers, Mobiles and Computerized Devices: Major
Forms of Assistive Technology
Staff Training: An Important Element in Assistive Technology
Despite Enthusiasm, Assistive Technology Not a Panacea
Assistive Software: Customized Software Products for Special
Education Needs
AT Software Applications Focus on New Methods for Dyslexic
Students
Information and Communication Technology: Enabling Assistive
Technology
Different Communication Channels Providing Freedom of Choice to
Differently-Abled Individuals
Costly Assistive Technology Offers Growth Opportunity for ICT
More Efforts Needed to Realize Full Potential of ICT
BYOD Trend in Special Education to Fuel Growth in Special
Education Software Market
Tablets-based Apps Aid Learning among Special Need Students
Select Apps and Accessibility Features Available on iPad for
Special Needs Children
Smartphones - Growing Potential in Enhancing Learning
Experience for Special Needs Students
Recession-led Budgetary Cuts Force Special Education
Instructors to Seek Out-of-box Funding Solutions
Using Technology to Make Special Education Future Ready
Huge Potential Exists for Special Education Market
Growing Relevance of AR for Special Needs Education
Innovative Products for Visually Impaired and Blind Students
Select Products Available in Market for Visually Impaired and
Blind Students
Absence of Formal Technology Training Hampering Special
Education Teachers
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
