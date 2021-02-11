Global Speciality Cellulose Markets, 2020-2021 & 2024 - Escalating Cigarette Consumption, Fluctuating Cotton Production, Upsurge in Population, Biodegradability of Cellulose Acetate

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Speciality Cellulose Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global speciality cellulose market is anticipated to reach US$2.26 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.



The global speciality cellulose market demand is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the period spanning from 2020 to 2024 and reach 1.73 million tonnes in 2024. Factors such as increasing cigarette consumption, surging global population and biodegradability of cellulose acetate boosted the market demand for speciality cellulose.



The increasing global primary forest loss is expected to act as a challenge for the market while the rising application of speciality cellulose in pharmaceutical industry would help the market in restoring growth.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by acetate speciality cellulose, followed by ether speciality cellulose. Cellulose acetate refers to any kind of acetate ester of cellulose, usually cellulose diacetate. It is made up of wood pulp through reactions with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of sulfuric acid for forming cellulose triacetate.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market demand was held by America supported by the growing population, increasing spending power of consumers and growing demand for textiles and apparel. This was followed by China owing to the increasing residential and commercial construction in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global speciality cellulose market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets America, China and Europe have been analyzed.

and have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Eastman Chemical Company, Sappi, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Rayonier and Borregaard) are also presented in detail.

