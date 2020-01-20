Global Specialty Adhesives Industry Report 2020-2025 - Increasing Demand from the Packaging & Aerospace Industries

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for specialty adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from medical sector. Stringent regulations is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. The specialty adhesives market is semi-consolidated. The major companies include 3M, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., and Permatex, among others.



Key Highlights

Infrastructural development in emerging economies is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities.

Increasing demand for the stabilizing European construction sector is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest.

Market Trends



Growing Demand for Construction Activities

The demand for specialty adhesives is majorly used in the construction industry. The growth in the global population is driving the need for more and more high-rise living vertical towers, as well as more urban buildings, which is likely to pose a life safety risk.

According to the world bank, in 2020, the expenditure of construction industry is expected to reach about USD 11.9 trillion , with an increase of about 4.2%.

, with an increase of about 4.2%. The construction activities are rapidly increasing in various regions such as Asia-Pacific , North America , and Europe , etc.

, , and , etc. The pace of growth in the global construction industry is expected to increase during the coming years, in regions, such as Middle East & Africa . This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in Saudi Arabia , the United Arab Emirates , and Qatar .

& . This reflects the huge investment in building and infrastructure that is taking place in , the , and . With the increasing growth rate of construction activities around the globe, the demand of specialty adhesives is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing industries such as construction, medical, aerospace etc., the need for specialty adhesives in countries such as China , India , and Japan , is increasing in the region.

region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing industries such as construction, medical, aerospace etc., the need for specialty adhesives in countries such as , , and , is increasing in the region. Building construction has been growing in Asia-Pacific . This can be attributed to population growth resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors.

. This can be attributed to population growth resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, China's One Belt , One Road initiative, focuses on green development and urbanization with infrastructure development of the airport, roads, and 30,000 km of high-speed rail covering which will cover more than 80 cities and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents, which increase the demand for specialty products.

, One Road initiative, focuses on green development and urbanization with infrastructure development of the airport, roads, and 30,000 km of high-speed rail covering which will cover more than 80 cities and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents, which increase the demand for specialty products. The Japanese aerospace industry manufactures aircraft components mainly for commercial aircraft and defense aircraft. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from the last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

Most of the aerospace companies in the country are engaged in maintenance repair and operations, such as airplanes and jet engine maintenance and system maintenance. Companies like IHI, Subaru are in the business of maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and work upon more than 100 aircraft per year.

The aforementioned factors is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumption

1.2 Scope of the Study



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Medical Sector

4.1.2 Shifting Focus toward Adhesive Bonding for Composite Materials specifically in Aerospace Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Declining Automotive Industry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyurethane

5.1.2 Epoxy

5.1.3 Radiation-Curable

5.1.4 Cyanoacrylate

5.1.5 Anaerobic

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Building & Construction

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Packaging

5.2.6 Industrial Assembly

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik S.A.)

6.4.3 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.5 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.6 Nexus Adhesives

6.4.7 Permabond LLC

6.4.8 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

6.4.9 Sika AG

6.4.10 Threebond International Inc.



7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry



